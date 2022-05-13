The ANC in Mpumalanga has revealed that it has delayed the suspension of one of its members who is a murder suspect due to reasons beyond their control

A party spokesperson told the media that due to party policies, Philemon Lukhele's membership could not be terminated while he is in prison

However, the party has taken measures to ensure that Lukhele will not be able to participate in party activities going forward

The ANC in Mpumalanga has revealed that they are waiting for one of its members in jail for kidnapping and murder to step aside on his own.

A party spokesperson told News24 that due to the party's step-aside rule, a party member who has been arrested is required to step aside voluntarily.

Per the publication, Lukhele, who is in jail for allegedly murdering Hilary Gardee, will have to either voluntarily step aside or be suspended once he is out of jail. ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson Ngelosi Ndhlovu told the outlet that:

"In this situation, Lukhele is in custody, and only once he gets out, should he be granted bail, then can indicate to the party whether he voluntarily steps aside or not."

However, eNCA reported that the ANC Mpumalanga MP and Chief Whip acted in their authority and suspended Lukhele even though he is still in jail.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the matter. Many accused the ANC of failing to take this issue seriously.

@Strategic_Craft said:

"They don't want to touch their member coz he has dirt on them."

@Jaybee2040 replied:

"Of course‍♀️. Suspension is the first legal step. What is expected?"

@22_saying commented:

"Stop making excuses and grow a pair already."

