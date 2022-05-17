Young people are being encouraged to go out and get vaccinated against Covid19 by the SA Government with the launch of a new vaccine reward programme

The programme, called "Ke Ready", will be giving out R1 000 to a number of young people who document their vaccination journey

South Africans are still hesitant about getting the coronavirus jab as some people believe that getting the vaccine could lead to death

South African Government has been concerned with the low numbers of young people who have been vaccinated against Covid19.

To prompt more young South Africans to get the jab, the government is offering people an incentive of R1 000 through a reward programme called "Ke Ready", or "I am Ready". Five people a week will receive the prize.

Young people in South Africa stand a chance to win R1 000 if they get vaccinated. Image: Luca Sola

How you can get R1 000 for getting the Covid19 vaccine

How you can get R1 000 for getting the Covid19 vaccine

As part of the "Ke Ready" reward programme, young people have to first get vaccinated and create a video showing them going through the process of getting the jab.

The video should then be posted on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook using the hashtag, #Keready2vax.

The reward programme will be giving out R1 000 to five young people every week and the programme is available for anyone who gets a Covid19 vaccine, whether it's a booster shot or the first shot, reports TimesLIVE.

“All you have to do is create a video of yourself getting vaxed — whether you’re getting your first, or second, or your booster shot.”

Why is the government trying to get more young people vaccinated?

South Africans are seemingly no longer interested in getting the Covid19 jab. According to the Department of Health, only 6.5 million young people in South Africa have received the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.

South Africa recently went over the 44% threshold of the South African population who have been vaccinated. Fewer than 31% of young people under the age of 34 are considered fully vaccinated.

The SA Coronavirus website notes that while there may be support for vaccination, there is still a lot of vaccine hesitancy.

Part of the hesitancy comes from the fact that people believe that Covid19 is not as dangerous as it used to be. There are people who also think that reduced reporting about the virus means that Covid19 is no longer important.

Other people believe that vaccines have the potential to kill them or can lead to infertility issues. There are also young people who believe that they do not need to get vaccinated because they use weed and believe it is medicinal against the coronavirus.

After 100 workshops, SA Coronavirus found that some people were hesitant because they did not receive enough, clear information about vaccines.

Business Insider also conducted a survey and found that in general, South Africans are over the pandemic. The survey also found that people are only keen to get the vaccine if it is a requirement for a job but they also resent mandatory vaccination.

Where can you get vaccinated?

South African pharmaceutical companies such as Dis-Chem and Clicks have partnered with the Department of Health and are offering Covid19 vaccines at their various pharmacies across the country. South Africans can search on their websites to see the vaccine sites in their area.

Discovery also offers vaccination services and bookings and more information can be viewed on their website.

Various private and public hospitals also offer vaccine services. The government also has mobile and pop-up vaccination sites to reach more people who want to get the jab and more information can be found on the SA Coronavirus website.

CCMA ruling says employers can retrench employees who refuse to get Covid19 vaccination, without severance pay

In other Covid news, Briefly News previously reported that unvaccinated employees could be retrenched without severance pay if they refuse to take the Covid-19 jab, according to a ruling from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA). In the arbitration between Cecilia Bessick and Baroque Medical, the CCMA had to determine if she was unfairly retrenched and if she was entitled to severance pay.

The case was “relatively simple” according to the law firm of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH). Baroque Medical is a supplier of medical devices and determined that Covid-19 vaccinations are compulsory for staff, however, Bessick refused to be vaccinated based on “medical, personal and religious reasons”.

