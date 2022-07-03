Jackie and Kerneels Rautenbach tragically lost their lives when they fell into a grain silo, paramedics pronounced dead at the scene

STANDERTON - Jackie Rautenbach and her 12-year-old nephew Kerneels Rautenbach tragically lost their lives when they fell into a maize silo at Groenvlei farm near Standerton.

Karneels fell into the silo first and Jackie tried to pull him out and fell in herself. When paramedics arrived they certified that the two had died.

Jackie and Karneels Rautenbach tragically lost their lives after falling into a grain silo. Photo credit: Jackie Rautenbach, Selmari Rautenbach

Source: Facebook

Jackie's husband was a few meters away when he heard the screams but he was too late to prevent the tragedy.

The police have opened an inquest docket but do not suspect any foul play in the incident. Karneels attended Laerskool Standerton and the school has paid tribute to him and his aunt on their Facebook page.

The Sowetan LIVE reported that tributes have poured in with many people saying how tragic the situation is. Karneels' teachers remarked on what an outstanding young man he was who always left a smile on their faces.

The South African reported that André Pienaar of AfriForum said that everyone did as much as they could to help.

