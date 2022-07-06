The Film and Publication Board released its guidelines to determine what movies and games can be allowed

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s censors, which will come into effect in August, made a ruling that children under the age of 10 should not play any computer games without parental supervision.

The Film and Publication Board released an updated version of its guidelines for the classification committees to determine what movies and games can be allowed in South Africa.

The Film and Publication Board says that children under 10 must be supervised while playing video games. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The guidelines indicate that game-makers must be more cautious about how violence in video games is rewarded to avoid getting higher age restrictions. Business Insider South Africa reported that the updated rules emphasised classifiable elements used to determine a movie or game age rating.

There are also detailed changes specific to games. The rules also emphasise that ‘all ages’ ratings will be done away with, and the PG (parental guidance) will be the lowest classification level available.

The age limit of children aged 7-9 will be classified as 7-9PG. For games aged 10-12PG, they may not have a theme that causes moral harm and may not contain any occurrences of implied, verbal, or actual criminal techniques. According to the Film and Publications Act, any person who contravenes or fails to comply with the provisions of the guidelines can be liable to a fine.

South Africans believe that the rules are unnecessary:

@NickvGraan said:

“More unenforceable rules while everything else collapses around us.”

@chrisfvz wrote:

“Good luck enforcing that.”

@DproNene commented:

“You can’t even control the crime in the country how will this one be possible.”

@VGwancha added:

“Stupid rules while everything falls apart.”

