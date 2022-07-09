Initiation schools operating in the Eastern Cape are under the spotlight after at least eight boys have died since the season began

Authorities have begun visiting schools and the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has found that many schools are illegal

The committee has asked the police to prioritise cases involving initiation ceremonies and hold parents accountable for any deaths and injuries

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

EASTERN CAPE - Authorities are on high alert in the Eastern Cape and have visited a number of initiation schools as the ritual coming of age ceremonies take place.

Tragically at least eight boys have died so far since the season began which has caused a great deal of concern in communities across the province.

Many of the initiation schools operating in the Eastern Cape are unregistered and illegal. Photo credit: Mkhonto Ntshangase

Source: Facebook

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs stated that their findings have revealed that most of the schools they have visited are illegal and the traditional surgeons are not registered.

The illegal schools outnumber the legal ones and the laws surrounding initiation ceremonies are not fully understood by members of the community according to eNCA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

EWN reported that Committee chairperson Fikile Xasa has called for the police to prioritise cases involving initiation ceremonies. The Mhlontlo Local Municipality has been particularly hard hit by deaths with at least six boys losing their lives.

The committee has also called for parents of illegal initiates to face consequences for their part in the deaths or injuries that take place.

The committee would conclude a series of oversight visits in the Eastern Cape by Friday.

Ziyakhala: Bizarre clip of people chased by man in village leaves SA confused

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi gent had netizens in stitches and confusion after posting a video of a group of men randomly running for their lives in a village.

The clip was shared by social media user @Rathipa_Rampedi on Twitter and shows the men running in a group as they’re chased by one particular man dressed in unique cultural attire.

He captioned the post:

“It's that time of the year somewhere.”

@Rathipa_Rampedi later revealed that the footage was taken during a time that initiation school was happening in the village.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News