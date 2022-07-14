The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called for the return of the former president's boxing belt

The belt was a gift from boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard following Madiba's release from prison

The foundation hopes that whoever stole it will realise the significance of this gift and return it

SOWETO - The Nelson Mandela Foundation is the latest to lend its voice to the growing calls for the former president’s world championship boxing belt to be returned. The belt was gifted to Nelson Mandela by boxing giant Sugar Ray Leonard.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation calls for the return of Madiba's stolen boxing belt. Image: Corbis Saba/Corbis & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The foundation’s Spokesperson Morongwa Phukubye slammed the theft and said the belt was gifted to Madiba because of his love of boxing. According to News24, Phukubye said the foundation hopes that whoever stole it will realise the significance of this gift and return it to its rightful place.

The foundation said it was saddened by the theft of such an iconic and symbolic item. The boxing belt was on display at the Nelson Mandela House in Soweto and was reported missing earlier this month.

Police Spokesperson Dimakatso Sello told EWN that anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the police. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

South Africans angered over the theft of Nelson Mandela’s boxing belt:

@LynnbrownM said:

“They wouldn’t have taken it if they had integrity.”

@KokwanV wrote:

“This country and stealing ai.”

@MotlohiPiet commented:

“South Africa is a joke.”

@SIHLE_DASH added:

“I wonder what the stupid moron who stole is going to do with it. I mean it’s priceless, sentimental value, eye of the beholder vibes.”

