Eskom is proposing a new tariff that would cost households using solar panels at least R900 per month

The power utility plans to submit a tariff proposal to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa

The embattled state-owned entity added that it intends to credit customers for the energy they feed to the grid

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has denied allegations that it is trying to make it harder for South Africans to switch to solar energy. However, Solar PV could cost users over R900 per month, according to the power utility’s 2020/21 proposal.

Eskom has submitted a new tariff increase bid that will charge people more for using solar power. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The utility says the new proposed tariff structure will be split into two billing systems. Consumers will be charged for using the national grid and electricity usage, eNCA reported.

Eskom plans to submit a tariff proposal to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) that accounts for the variable and fixed costs. It would also account for the size of the customer since it would be based on the different levels of services provided.

The power utility said the intent of the fixed cost for an Eskom connection is not to disincentive the use of solar power. According to News24, Eskom said that fixed costs are needed to ensure adequate recovery of costs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Eskom said that the value of being grid-connected would pay a “fair, unsubsidised contribution” for using the grid and the system. The state-owned entity added that it intends to credit customers for the energy they feed to the grid.

South Africans are outraged by Eskom’s proposal:

@MabuselaZano said:

“So, we cannot enjoy the sun? we might as well pay for sunbathing.”

@DrPrinceChauke commented:

“What are they going to do? Switch off the sun if we don’t pay?”

@maurer_garth posted:

“Well that just means that those using solar panels will disconnect completely from the Eskom grid, in fact, they’ll probably disconnect the cables & throw them over the wall just to prove they don’t need Eskom at all - Eskom will lose millions & so will the municipalities.”

@mthobelifarm added:

“They will introduce “Sun Levies” it’s hard to South African.”

DA’s Helen Zille says ANC ministers’ power should be cut, following claims that anc spend R2.6m on generators

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the recent revelation that more than R2.6 million was allegedly used to install generators in the homes of ministers left South Africans fuming.

The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille felt no different and shared choice words about the claims. The country was plunged into darkness with the implementation of loadshedding that disrupted the daily lives of South Africans.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News