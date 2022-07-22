Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu spoke out about how she secured cancer medication for Jessie Duarte

She said that she went to Russia to learn about cancer treatments and she brought the medicine in her “mind”

The clearly irritated Sisulu said if people did not believe her "Russian medicine" claims, they could “go to hell”

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu has clapped back at those who called her out for saying that she secured cancer medication for late ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte from Russia. Her comments raised questions, with many asking how she got the medicine and what channels she used to acquire it.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu had choice words for those who questioned how she acquired "Russian medicine" for the late Jessie Duarte. Image: DIRCO/Flickr

Sisulu, however, said the medicine was in her head, not in her pocket or bag. During an interview with the IOL, the minister said she wanted to go to Russia to learn about the cancer treatment, given her and her family’s history with the illness.

Sisulu said she brought the medicine in her “mind” that could be used on Duarte. Unfortunately, Duarte died on Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Sisulu said she was trying to understand the efficacy of Russian cancer medicine. She added that she is not a cancer specialist and needed verification of the effects and side effects of the medicine to see if it works.

According to TimesLIVE, when Sisulu was questioned about the public's concerns about her trip to Russia, she said if people did not believe her, they could “go to hell”.

South Africans were not impressed with Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s remarks:

@Sixzero76102653 said:

“With this woman, it shows that in SA it’s about who you are.”

@barry_niekerk commented:

“So, she can share the miracle cure with the rest of us then? Imagine how many people she can help in the process.”

@Shenever_knew wrote:

“I have lied occasionally, so I know a lie when I see one.”

