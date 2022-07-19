Journalist Redi Thlabi ruffled feathers by responding to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu claim following the death of Jessie Duarte

Sisulu was speaking outside the late Duarte’s house and said she had “secured” medicines from Russia

Thlabi pointed out several concerning aspects of the minister’s comment and said the people who make the laws, live by different laws

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist Redi Thlabi expressed concern over how the laws in South Africa are different for citizens and government officials. She was responding to a comment Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu made following the death of ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte.

Redi Tlabi calls out Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's claim that she got medicines for Jessie Duarte from Russia. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

Sisulu was speaking outside the late Duarte’s house on Sunday, 17 July, who lost her battle with cancer and said she had “secured” medicines from Russia. Taking to Twitter, Thlabi pointed out several concerning aspects of the minister’s comment and said:

“The honourable minister secured over-the-counter medicines for cancer? From a doctor or pharmacist who hadn’t seen the patient? And she was able to transport it via customs without paperwork? The people who make the laws, live by different laws. You try that.”

TimesLIVE reported that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority states that if any person wishes to import a patented medicine must apply to the health minister for a permit to parallel import a medicine.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It also states that a person shall only import a medicine or scheduled substance if such person is licensed in the act to import medicines; and is authorised to import unregistered medicines.

South Africans were divided over Redi Thlabi’s comments:

@tboza8 said:

“Honestly, this question is unnecessary, do u need paperwork to transport traditional medicine? It’s okay not to say anything sometimes.”

@Zerina_ctn commented:

“What’s the obsession with Russian medical treatment. Everyone knows Putin gets his in Baden Baden /Germany.”

@kerrycullinan11 posted:

“Just Lindiwe Sisulu trying to insert herself into the news as Florence Nightingale. It’s not as if a couple of Russian pills were going to stop advanced cancer.”

@Lenzintho wrote:

“So, what if she did, when faced with a life and death situation anyone would go beyond normal constraints to live. Besides we have private healthcare here in South Africa that is exclusive to the rich, so it isn’t such a big deal that she could go there for some potential help.”

“Worst time to lose her”: ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte dies after 8-month cancer battle

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the ANC’s deputy secretary general, Jesse Duarte has died. The party confirmed the tragic news this morning, sharing that the ailing 68-year-old had been receiving medical attention since November last year.

In a public statement, the party says Duarte passed after an 8 month-long battle with cancer. The influential politician has been described as:

“A dedicated activist who strived for a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News