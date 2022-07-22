Three people, including a sangoma, were found digging graves allegedly to collect human bones

They were arrested for violating graveyard regulations, malicious damage to property and bribery

The suspects were found, and when questioned, they could not provide a reasonable explanations

TSHWANE - A sangoma and two others were arrested for violating graveyard regulations, malicious damage to property and bribery. The three suspects were found inside a grave, allegedly trying to collect human bones for muti in Mabopane.

Three people were arrested for digging up graves in Tshwane. Image: Stock image & Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The Tshwane Metro Police Department said the nightshift security guards contacted officers about suspicious activity in the graves. According to the department, the suspects were found, and when questioned, they could not provide a reasonable explanation for what they were doing.

They also could not explain how they got permission to dig the graves. In addition, the suspects allegedly tried to bribe the officers with R1,500, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans were outraged by the gravediggers:

@Dinnylemau said:

“Iyoo hai I give up.”

@nat979 commented:

“Good grief!! We are not safe even 6 feet under.”

@stripymouse posted:

“There is NO SHAME in this country.”

@melodieness added:

“Bathong!”

