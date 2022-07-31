Peace and stability chairperson David Mahlobo has suggested the ANC adopt an anti-corruption agency similar to that of the Chinese Communist Party

The agency would investigate and suggest sanctions for those party members who have been caught with their hands in the coffers

The ANC's integrity commission would also get a boost in terms of resources and strength to allow it to deal with corruption

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC is discussing the possibility of creating an anticorruption agency similar to the one adopted by the Chinese government.

This would help the ruling party tackle the challenges of corruption within the organisation which has become a major issue recently.

The ANC is in the process of discussing the creation of an anti-corruption agency similar to that of the Chinese Communist Party. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

Peace and stability chairperson David Mahlobo suggested that the ANC create the antigraft body when he reported back to the media on Saturday night.

Mahlobo said that those who were implicated would also appear before the part's integrity commission according to EWN.

The integrity commission would receive more resources and have more power to deal with issues of corruption while working alongside the anti-corruption agency.

Mahlobo also warned that if corruption was not addressed then more riots and unrest could sweep across the country according to the SowetanLIVE.

Approximately 200 ANC leaders were found to have been implicated in corruption following the state capture of inquiry.

Source: Briefly News