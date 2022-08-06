Tshepo Masaleng entered South Africa illegally and assaulted at least four girls between 2016 and 2018 before he was arrested in 2021

JOHANNESBURG - A Lesotho national, Tshepo Masaleng, illegally entered South Africa and assaulted a number of teens. The 27-year-old illegally entered South Africa from Lesotho and was sentenced to prison in the Sebokeng magistrate’s court. He will spend the rest of his life in jail.

Tshepo assaulted his victims between 2016-2018. He was arrested when one of his victims spotted him at Thabong Mall while she was shopping with her mom.

An illegal national has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of assaulting at least four women.

Her mom confronted the man and the community members who were present placed him under citizen's arrest and alerted the authorities.

Four of his victims testified against him, one of them testified how his assault on her had left her mentally unstable.

The court handed him two life sentences and an additional 25 years in prison according to TimesLIVE.

DNA evidence from his crimes was used to link him to the victims, despite the damning evidence, Masaleng had pleaded not guilty to the crimes according to The South African.

