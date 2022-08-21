A woman who tested almost four times over the legal limit for alcohol on a breathalyser test drove into a parked police car at a roadblock

The police had set up the static patrol on the N1 north at the New Road off-ramp in Midrand when the woman drove into the police car

Social media users were puzzled by the incident but agreed that it was very dangerous to drink and drive and it could have ended a lot worse

JOHANNESBURG - A woman was arrested on Friday after she drove into a parked police car that was part of a roadblock on the N1 north.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that the woman was displaying erratic behaviour and they believed that she was under the influence of alcohol.

The officers immediately carried out a breathalyser test and found that her blood alcohol limit was almost four times over the legal limit. She tested 0.94mg/l, the legal limit is 0.24mg/l.

There was an officer in the parked vehicle at the time of the accident, fortunately, he only sustained light injuries after bumping his head according to the Daily Sun.

Fihla warned motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol and that it is one of the biggest threats facing road users and it significantly increases the chances of a fatal accident according to News24.

Social media users were puzzled by the incident and took to the internet to share their reactions

@Malavi_Mapimele:

"They drink & drive a lot in Midrand/Kyalami every weekend far worse than any other place I believe. She was arrested not because her breathalyzer was over the limit is because she crashed into the patrol car and the @JoburgMPD in Midrand couldn't bribe her and let her go."

@Mihloti08950421:

"Iyoo she is this drunk so early in the morning, I am sure she is a young & first-time driver, unfortunately, she had to learn the hard way, insurance won't pay she will have a criminal record, behind bars in this cold weather.don't & drink and drive does not worth it."

@Mdisaotsile1:

"Moer, insurance won’t pay plus criminal record. I would stop drinking effectively immediately."

@gwexe_bongani:

"No bail for people who drink and drive. That person could have easily killed a family of 7."

