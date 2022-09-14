Numerous bodies of suspected zama-zamas were found on the N1 near Maraisburg Road in Gauteng

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMDP) said the victims appeared to have been shot and stabbed

Law enforcement officers from SAPS, the JMPD and Gauteng traffic police were present at the crime scene

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

GAUTENG - Police are investigating the cause of death of numerous bodies that were found on the N1 near Maraisburg Road in Gauteng.

Police found numerous bodies on the side of the N1 in Gauteng. Image: Athol Moralee & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The victims are believed to have been illegal miners.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMDP) told The Citizen that the victims appeared to have been shot and stabbed.

Police Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the motive for the deaths is unclear.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Law enforcement officers from the South African Police Service, the JMPD and Gauteng traffic police were at the crime scene.

According to TimesLIVE, at least six victims were found, most with gunshot wounds.

South Africans react to the deaths:

@Fundo_dagreat said:

“They probably killed each other communities normally beat you to death and/or burn you, they rarely shoot.”

@simplitate1 commented:

“This has been happening for years, if we had a government, they would’ve stopped this by now.”

@Sonwabile_2huis posted:

“Something needs to be done about these zama-zama killings. It’s getting out of hand.”

Police launch investigation after 4 wrapped bodies believed to be illegal miners found on Benoni Road

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported four bodies, believed to be illegal miners, were found wrapped up and left on the side of a road in Benoni, Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Gauteng police received an anonymous call alerting them of the bodies wrapped in blankets and plastic.

The bodies have not been identified, however, a post-mortem will be conducted to find the cause of death, according to TimesLIVE.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News