The Joburg Pride Parade happened after the US Embassy issued a terrorism warning for the Sandton area

People marched the streets to celebrate being part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and others stood in solidarity with them

There was a heavy police presence at the event that gave attendees the comfort to sing and express gay pride freely

The LGBTQIA+ community stand resolute in Sandton amid terror attack warnings. Image: @TroddAwesome

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of LGBTQIA+ members attended the 33rd annual Johannesburg Pride Parade in Sandton, defying terror alerts issued by the United States (US) Embassy for that area.

It was the first march after the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many people who went to the parade on Sunday are glad that no bombs went off.

The US embassy issued an alert on Wednesday for a possible terror attack in the Sandton area and told people to steer clear of large crowds, reported Eyewitness News.

On Thursday, the Pride Parade organisers said they would stand resolute amid the terror threat and march on.

People filled the streets dressed in all colours on the rainbow spectrum and waved their flags high under high police presence.

According to SABC News Zizi Kodwa, State Security Deputy Minister said that the US Embassy should have communicated with intelligence agencies before going public with the terror alert for the area of Sandton.

Businesses operated as usual on Saturday, and the LGBTQIA+ community stood despite the terrorism warning.

South Africans shared their experiences at the pride march online, read some comments below:

@LynnIbanez said:

"Yesterday was an experience."

@QueenMamaKKK shared:

"We made history. Defied bomb threats and made it out victorious and alive. We are strangers that are connected by a picture in a moment."

@Nomfundo_Dube_

"Went to my first pride yesterday, and it was amazing."

@praise_smix commented:

"Really had fun yesterday. Also, nice to finally meet you guys in person."

@_MandlaM wrote:

"I had so much fun yesterday. The only thing missing was a bomb."

Briefly News reported that businesses in the greater Sandton area were ramping up security ahead of the weekend. This comes after the United States of America Embassy in South Africa issued an alert about a planned terrorist attack in Sandton over the weekend.

The embassy warned its citizens to avoid large gatherings in the area.

