On Wednesday, video of a construction worker joyfully doing his job impressed many people on social media

The man was single-handedly filling a truck with sand, and his skilful use of the shovel got the attention of the likes of Sizwe Dhlomo

Mzansi commented on Sizwe's post and said the hard-working man needed to be hooked up with a decent-paying job

A construction worker filling a truck with sand using a shovel. Image: @sizwedhlomo/Instagram and UncleCul/TikTok

Source: UGC

Twitter was abuzz when a video posted by @UncleCul of a construction worker happily doing his job started circulating. The man was having fun with his shovel while filling up a huge truck with sand.

Mzansi enjoyed his cheerful spirit and was shocked that one man could perform hard labour like that in the scorching sun.

Informed netizens shared that workers filling up trucks on their own is common practice in the construction industry and that most workers can accomplish that task in under an hour.

Radio broadcaster and businessman Sizwe Dhlomo jumped on the topic and said he needed him on his team, and his followers urged him to hire him.

Watch the Twitter video below:

Read some comments from the post below:

@Kga_wayne said:

"Loading a ten cube with a shovel is crazy business."

@Mdisaotsile1 wrote:

"Let us park the skill for a minute. He is filling that truck with a shovel. "

@Jmachjay

"That's nothing. People fill that in 40-50minutes. Plus, I've seen bigger trucks getting shovel-filled."

@DonknowMcgrego asked:

"There are really men who can fill up a whole truck alone? And then a lame call you broke for refusing to spend on them. "

@RONIN_JimNjAcK wrote:

"Loader for what with these fuel costs? Make him open a school. Hard labour is back in fashion."

@KgosiM_Mosia commented:

"Having fun at his workplace."

@Whateve19310924 added:

"These are guys who love their jobs and they don't belong to any labour union."

