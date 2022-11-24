A man who defrauded farmers of more than R18 million in maize was sentenced to eight years imprisonment

BLOEMFONTEIN - A man who defrauded farmers of more than R18 million was sentenced to eight years behind bars in the Free State High Court.

A man who defrauded farmers of R18 million was sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Source: Getty Images

Phillippus Prinsloo Pretorius and his company Eco Grain CC failed to pay the victims after they sold him maize.

According to a police report, once the maize was loaded Pretorius would sell it to bulk material storage facilities.

He told the farmers that he would compensate them after he sold the maize but failed to do so. The court heard that Pretorius committed fraud between October 2019 and January 2020 and took more than 4000 tons of maize.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo told News24 that the non-payment made the victims when they discovered that some of the maize was delivered under Pretorius.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Bloemfontein for investigation. The Hawks investigated the case and arrested Pretorius in February 2021.

