The troubles keep piling on for Belinda Magor, the lady behind the racist WhatsApp voice note calling for black me to be banned

Magor's landlord has served her with a 30-day eviction notice stating that he doesn't want people like her living on his property

The woman was also arrested by Gauteng police on Friday, 25 November, for the racist rant

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

EKURHULENI - Belinda Magor, the woman responsible for the racist WhatsApp voice note, needs to find a new place to live after her landlord has given her the boot.

Landlord issues Belinda Magor an eviction notice for her racist comments about black people while defending pit bulls. Image stock photo

Source: Getty Images

This comes after Magor topped trending charts for a blatantly racist rant about how black men are worse than pit bulls and should be banned instead.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, the landlord who shared their story on the condition of anonymity, said Magor was served with a 30-day eviction notice on Friday morning, 25 November. The landlord said they received WhatsApp messages on Friday informing her about what Magor did. After reading the stories, the landlord immediately gave Magor notice to leave the property.

The landlord stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I do not want to associate myself with a racist. We do not want such people here."

The landlord said that Magor was unhappy upon receiving the eviction notice and profusely apologised for her racist comments, but that didn't change the landlord's mind. The man stated he would not tolerate such behaviour from her.

The eviction is only the latest in a laundry list of problems Magor is facing. Her racist rant has landed her firmly in the crosshairs of the South African Human Rights Commission, claiming the voice note constituted hate speech, and the Chapter Nine institution plans to take the woman to the Equality Court, IOL reported.

Mogar, who blamed her racist outburst on a diabetes diagnosis, was arrested on Friday, and her cell phone was taken for evidence.

South Africans react to Belinda Magor's eviction

South Africans praised the anonymous landlord for taking decisive action against Belinda Magor.

Here are some comments:

@vanvam21 praised:

"Good job by the landlord."

@GMotati claimed:

"I hope to Europe."

@NofemeleSidwell added:

"Well done to the landlord. That woman should be isolated for her racist behaviour."

@XhakazaMdu questioned:

"Where are clever blacks to accommodate her?"

@MabhedlaKa commented:

"Why is this lady the only one @SAHRCommission going after? The lady has accomplices, especially the person she started by saying "I agree with you" to and then went on to spew the rubbish."

@onruster asked:

"Why?"

Woman who said black men should be banned says she is “very kind” and blames diabetes for racist rant

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the woman who allegedly sent a racist rant on a WhatsApp group believed she should be forgiven for her remarks. The voice message shared on a group, “Pit bulls be my voice”, has been doing its rounds on social media, sparking outrage.

The woman, identified as Belinda Migor, blamed her comments on diabetes and said it caused her to become angry. While she attempted to deny sending the voice message, she claimed that her comments were part of free speech.

During an interview with TimesLIVE, the woman who identified herself as Bella Walker to journalists described herself as “very kind” and said she specifically helps black people. However, she said people are not treated equally in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News