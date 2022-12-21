A leader of the ANC Women's League in the Mzala Nxumalo region died in a horrific car accident

She was returning home from the ANC national conference with other members of the party from KZN

South African reacted on social media and posted their heartfelt condolences to the ANC and the family

Nkosikhona Mdlalose was killed during a car accident. Image: Sizophila kaMkhize

MPUMALANGA - The Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) Women's League in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Nkosikhona Mdlalose, died in a car accident travelling back home from the elective conference at Nasrec.

The accident happened on Tuesday night close to eMkhondo and another regional member named Mpendulo Khumalo died in the crash as well, reported TimeLIVE.

Ntokozo Nxumalo, the ANC regional secretary, said a third member, Selusiwe Ntuli was badly injured during the accident and is in critical condition.

"We are in constant communication with the regional leadership of Mzala Nxumalo Region. They have undertaken to visit the families to convey messages of condolences on behalf of thousands of ANC members."

The KZN ANC offered their deepest sympathies to the deceased's families during this difficult time.

"We pray that God Almighty comfort all families and their broken hearts, and guide our departed comrades on their journey to eternity."

A few comments from South Africans below:

Leepile Kakudi stated:

"Condolences to her family, Women’s league, Region and her branch. May her undying soul rise in glory. Long live!"

Onkabetse Moagi said:

"Condolences to the Mdlalose family and to the ANC at large. Only if we can learn to count our days."

Nono Matshaba added:

"Very sad indeed. May her revolutionary soul rest in eternal peace."

Simmy Mathebula posted:

"Condolences to her family and the entire mass democratic movement, may her revolutionary spirit rest in peace. "

Munzhelele Thabelo mentioned:

"Festive season I hate this kind of time anyway condolence to her family."

