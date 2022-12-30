An emotional memorial service was held for the victims of the Boksburg gas tanker explosion on Friday, 30 December

At least 34 people, including 11 Tambo Memorial Hospital were killed, and numerous others were injured during the explosion

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA Gauteng chair Simphiwe Gada urged healthcare workers to seek psychosocial help

BOKSBURG - It was an emotional moment as loved ones, community members and government officials gathered at the Boksburg Civic Centre to mourn the victims of the gas tanker explosion on Friday, 30 December.

An emotional government memorial service was held for the victims of the Boksburg explosion. Image: @GautengHealth

At least 34 people were killed, and numerous others were injured during the explosion. An outpouring of sympathies poured in for the victims.

Among those killed were 11 health workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital, according to IOL.

In honour of those who lost their lives during the explosion, Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) Gauteng chair Simphiwe Gada asked the health minister to allow nurses to wear black next week.

Gada played tribute to those in uniform who died and said it was a huge loss for the hospital and the country. He also urged healthcare workers to seek psychosocial help following the tragedy, News24 reported.

Boksburg explosion: Transport company releases report, claims driver did everything he could to warn people

Briefly News also reported that the transport company that employed the gas tanker driver who caused the Boksburg explosion said that the driver tried everything in his power to clear the crowd and save lives.

Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) says that the company's internal investigation revealed that the driver took the necessary action to cordon off the bridge when the tanker got lodged under the bridge.

According to the report, the driver warned the public, motorists, and passers-by to immediately leave the area. ISS said the driver reportedly shouted at people to evacuate the area and even physically tried to disperse the crowd. Two women witnessed his attempts to clear the scene and tried to assist him, but the truck caught fire 30 minutes later.

Source: Briefly News