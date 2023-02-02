Soshanguve residents are fed up with bearing the brunt of the City of Tshwane's never-ending water crisis

Angry protestors took to the streets to voice their frustration over not being without water for four weeks

The city said it's aware of the protest action and is working to restore water to the affected areas

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PRETORIA - Angry residents from Soshanguve have had enough water shortages in the City of Tshwane.

Soshanguve residents voice their frustrations about water cuts through acts of disobedience. Image: Dinky Mkhize & stock image

Source: Getty Images

Community members took to the streets to protest unplanned water cuts that have left the L, K and M blocks waterless for four weeks.

The fed-up resident channelled their frustrations into acts of civil disobedience and blocked off several roads with burning tyres, rocks and garbage.

Koketso Kokhutja, a community leader in the area, told EWN that Soshanguve residents are fed up with the maladministration of the Democratic Alliance and ActionSA coalition that governs the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kokhutja added that residents would not be swayed, and their protest would not be dampened even if the police met them with force, adding protestors would retaliate with the tools they had on hand.

Kokhutja warned:

"We will show them that the era of bullets versus stones is now."

According to eNCA, the City of Tshwane said it was aware of the protests and is doing everything in its power to restore water supply to all affected areas, including Soshanguve.

The unending water cuts come after Rand Water made the call to throttle its water supply to the metro.

South Africans react to the water protests in Soshanguve

The Soshanguve water protest struck a chord with many South Africans who agreed that this was no way for anyone to live.

Here is what people are saying:

@sarashni exclaimed:

"The residents of Soshanguve seem to be going through the most!"

Samantha Reid asked:

"Why must our people have to endure this? It's time for change."

Errol Hey said:

"Remember this when you vote!"

Luzette Pizer claimed:

"Four weeks? Unacceptable! Tshwane is the worst with all utilities."

Nkoskhona Nzima:

"It's time, South Africans."

Dawn Hunter suggested:

"Why not toyi-toyi in front of places of those who are responsible for this mess... municipalities and Eskom..."

Angry communities protest cross-border crimes, bus and truck torched in KwaZulu-Natal

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that police in northern KwaZulu-Natal urged community members to refrain from violent acts following the recent torching of a truck and bus.

Angry residents protested against cross-border crimes involving the theft and smuggling of vehicles to Mozambique on Tuesday, January 24. Hlabisa community members allegedly became fed up with the lack of action surrounding the crimes from authorities.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the burning of vehicles. He told TimesLIVE that the crimes are believed to be perpetrated by criminals posing as law-abiding citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News