The eThekwini municipality has proposed a 21.91% electricity increase for businesses and households

The increase exceeds Eskom's 18. 49% hike, and the City of Cape Town's proposed increase of 17.6%

The DA in eThekwini has slammed the steep increase and vowed to protect residents by fighting it

DURBAN - Residents in the eThekwini municipality may be confronted with soaring electricity bills in July as the metro has proposed a 21.91%.

The municipality is still waiting on the green light from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) before the hike can come into effect.

The eThekwini municipality's proposed hike exceeds the 18.49% municipal increase from Eskom and far exceeds that of the City of Cape Town, TimesLIVE reported.

Cape Town said it only intended to increase the tariff by 17.6%.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that the turbulent economic landscape made above-inflation increases inevitable.

Kaunda said:

"The three biggest contributors to the increases are out of our hands, that is, the Eskom increase, Umgeni Water Board increase and salary increases."

DA vows to fight the 21.91% electricity tariff hike in Durban

The Democratic Alliance in Durban is not taking the proposed increase lying down.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said that given the allegations of maladministration of funds and unstable electricity supply, residents couldn't be expected to pay more for power.

Mthethwa said the party would fight the increase, SowetanLIVE reported.

