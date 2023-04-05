A woman named Maria Kheza recently shared pictures of her new home on Facebook, which received over 250 comments

The post highlights the joy and privilege of owning a home, regardless of its size or material in this economy

Netizens congratulated Maria on her achievement, showing love and support for her deserved progress

There is no better feeling than finally getting your own home, regardless of size. A woman named Maria Kheza recently shared pictures of her new home in a Facebook post, and people loved it for her.

"This is the beginning for me and my family from renting to owning," she said.

Woman shares four pictures of her new home and goes viral

It's not a mansion or even uses bricks, but this is something one can be proud of. The four pictures she shared received over 250 comments. You can see some of the photographs below:

No more renting. A woman and her family finally have their own home. @MariaKheza/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Interior of her new home. @MariaKheza/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Netizens showed loved for her achievement

@NgwanaManamela Phuti said:

"Well done.O berekile"

@Sometymz Kartel said:

"Congratulations"

@Thapelo Thapelo said:

"Progress"

@Fezile Fezy Phesane added:

"Love this!❤️"

@Nombulelo Gayiya said:

"Wow! Amazing!"

@Lindiwe MaNgcobo said:

"Absolutely amazing"

@Askah Nyakwara added:

"Congratulations "

@MaPum Ntolo said:

"Congratulations "

@Nkully Mhlongo said:

"Love this! ❤️"

Pretoria man shares 4 pictures of blue bedroom

In other home ownership stories, Briefly News reported on Adrian Makanda from Pretoria sharing four pictures of his home and bedroom design to a Facebook group meant to give feedback to users. The man also bought a blue projector light to cast a shade in his bedroom, giving it more character.

@Kelvin Malik said:

"Great job, my guy, not everyone has this."

Source: Briefly News