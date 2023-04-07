Electricity Minister Kgosientho Ramokgopa has lamented the effect loadshedding has had on the South African Economy

Ramokgopa said that one of the contributing factors to loadshedding was a disconnect between the supply and demand of electricity

The electricity minister said he was working together with Eskom to bridge the gap between supply and demand

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientho Ramokgopa has reaffirmed his commitment to providing South Africans with stable electricity given the dire impact loadshedding has on SA's economy.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says bridging the gap between the supply and demand of electricity will help alleviate loadshedding. Image: Leon Sadiki & Dean Hutton

Speaking at a media briefing about his visits to SA's embattled power stations last month, Ramokgopa said the electricity crisis was bringing the country's economy to its knees.

The electricity minister explained that one of the reasons the country was experiencing the routine rolling black was that the electricity demand was high while the supply stayed low, eNCA reported.

Ramokgopa says he's working with Eskom to close the gap between supply and demand

Ramokgopa added that the energy availability factor of Eskom's fleet of power stations averaged at about 50%, which impeeds the power utility's ability to generate electricity.

Ramokgopa told the media he was working to close the gap between supply and demand. He added that an estimated 6 000 MW of electricity is needed to bridge the gap. However, this determination was made based on summer conditions.

South Africans use more electricity in winter for heating and other purposes. So when winter comes along, the gap between the supply of electricity and the demand will be much greater.

Previously, an energy expert warned that the country could experience Stage 8 loadshedding in winter because of the poor state of Eskom's power-generating fleet and the increased demand for electricity, 702 reported.

South African want more from the electricity minister

Below are some comments.

@DirkLosman jabbed:

"Perfect time to reduce demand."

@TC_Haigius said:

"We know the economy is on its knees, do something about it that's what you were hired for."

@naicker_pat suggested:

"The right thing for him to do is resign and save taxpayers money."

@ALBundee7 slammed:

"He does not tell us something new all he came up with we already know."

@NicholasStroeb2 claimed:

"So when André de Ruyter was in charge, he said the same, but he was shunned. The electricity minister is not doing anything better!"

@BillingeAubrey added:

"Since he has become Minister of Electricity he has not said anything we don't already know..."

