KZN police have pleaded with the public not to pick up strange packages after they discovered two homemade bombs in Durban North

Two unknown suspects allegedly threw the devices into the premises of the Musjidur Rahman mosque in the early hours of 8 July 2024

The SAPS launched an investigation into a case of illegal possession of explosives and were searching for the alleged culprits

KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed to communities to refrain from picking up strange packages after they discovered two homemade explosives in Greenwood Park in Durban North.

Explosive discovered on mosque premises

According to News24, the devices were found at the Musjidur Rahman Mosque on Kenneth Kaunda Road, Durban North, around 1 am on 8 July 2024. SAPS’ Brigadier Jay Naicker said the explosives were allegedly thrown into the mosque’s premises by two men:

“Unknown suspects were on Kenneth Kaunda Road when they were interrupted by a security vehicle that was patrolling the area. The suspects fled and threw the devices into the mosque premises.”

Naicker said the security guard who saw what happened found the devices and suspected that they were explosives, which prompted him to get in touch with the authorities:

“Police Bomb Technicians confirmed that it was homemade explosive devices that consisted of commercial explosives. The devices were not set up to explode.”

SAPS open illegal possession of explosives case

Naicker added that they believed the men were going elsewhere when the security officer interrupted them. The SAPS launched a probe into a case of illegal possession of explosives and were searching for the alleged suspects.

