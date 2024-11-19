The Oceana Group have denied that counterfeit tinned fish products are their Lucky Star product

Counterfeit products were found in a warehouse along with printing equipment to change expiry dates

South Africans still want answers as no one has been able to explain where the products came from

Luck Star's owner, the Oceana Group, has denied that the canned pilchards belong to them while Woolworths continues investigating the matter. Image: @SAPoliceService

Who does the counterfeit Lucky Star belong to?

That's the question being asked as investigations into the product seized by police continue.

Last week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng raided a facility where they found printing equipment used to modify product expiry dates.

They also found boxes of expired Lucky Star canned fish.

Lucky Star owners deny product is theirs

The Oceana Group, the owner of Lucky Star, have said that their investigators and third-party experts have proven the product is not theirs.

“So far, investigations have established that an international manufacturer produced the canned pilchards under the Woolworths brand.

"The retailer imported and received them but later rejected the consignment and asked the supplier to collect it,” Oceana Group said.

They said that the cargo was then illegally relabelled as Lucky Star.

Woolworths launch investigation

The retailer also launched an investigation into the incident after the product was found in Woolworths-labelled cartons.

The retailer said it was aware of police investigations into the counterfeit operation and believed that the product may have been part of an imported shipment that was rejected after it failed to meet stringent quality control standards.

“In the event of a product being rejected, it becomes the immediate responsibility of the supplier to collect and dispose of the stock from our warehouse responsibly. We have launched our own investigation to determine why this process was not adhered to in this instance, Woolworths said.

South Africans have their say

Johannes Masilela said:

"The South African government accepts everything that is exported inside the country without questioning the validation of such a product. South Africa, you are on your own."

Mfura Joja added:

"I blame the African National Congress."

Johan Claassen joked:

Lmao. It's like Shaggy sang in that song, It Wasnt Me."

Sue Lane added:

"Find the source. Where are these expired products coming from?"

Bezuidenhoudt TJ teased:

"I think we need Donald Trump here."

Emmanuel Nxumalo added:

"These guys buy old factory machinery that they can produce and print branding of any product."

