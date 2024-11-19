Lucky Star Owners Deny Counterfeit Product Belongs to Them, South Africans Still Want Answers
- The Oceana Group have denied that counterfeit tinned fish products are their Lucky Star product
- Counterfeit products were found in a warehouse along with printing equipment to change expiry dates
- South Africans still want answers as no one has been able to explain where the products came from
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Who does the counterfeit Lucky Star belong to?
That's the question being asked as investigations into the product seized by police continue.
Last week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng raided a facility where they found printing equipment used to modify product expiry dates.
They also found boxes of expired Lucky Star canned fish.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Lucky Star owners deny product is theirs
The Oceana Group, the owner of Lucky Star, have said that their investigators and third-party experts have proven the product is not theirs.
“So far, investigations have established that an international manufacturer produced the canned pilchards under the Woolworths brand.
"The retailer imported and received them but later rejected the consignment and asked the supplier to collect it,” Oceana Group said.
They said that the cargo was then illegally relabelled as Lucky Star.
Woolworths launch investigation
The retailer also launched an investigation into the incident after the product was found in Woolworths-labelled cartons.
The retailer said it was aware of police investigations into the counterfeit operation and believed that the product may have been part of an imported shipment that was rejected after it failed to meet stringent quality control standards.
“In the event of a product being rejected, it becomes the immediate responsibility of the supplier to collect and dispose of the stock from our warehouse responsibly. We have launched our own investigation to determine why this process was not adhered to in this instance, Woolworths said.
South Africans have their say
Johannes Masilela said:
"The South African government accepts everything that is exported inside the country without questioning the validation of such a product. South Africa, you are on your own."
Mfura Joja added:
"I blame the African National Congress."
Johan Claassen joked:
Lmao. It's like Shaggy sang in that song, It Wasnt Me."
Sue Lane added:
"Find the source. Where are these expired products coming from?"
Bezuidenhoudt TJ teased:
"I think we need Donald Trump here."
Emmanuel Nxumalo added:
"These guys buy old factory machinery that they can produce and print branding of any product."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 11 years covering a wide variety of news as a community journalist, including politics, crime and current affairs. He also was a Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za