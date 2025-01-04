A video has surfaced of another enraged member of the public hitting out at police officers at a station

Now-viral material shared to X by user @Lebona_cabonena showed a woman brazenly questioning her arrest

Online users keenly observed the dramatic events, coming up with various theories about the circumstances

A video has gone viral showing a member of the public confronting another officer at a police station. Images: @Lebona_cabonena/ screenshots

Another Mzansi police station. Another seething member of the public taking on "incompetent" cops slacking on the job.

These were the scenes as a woman claiming to be an international lawyer filmed herself going head-to-head with officers at a police station.

'International lawyer' fumes at 'drinking' cop

At the start of the video, posted to X at 6.21am on Thursday, 2 January 2025, by a user, @Lebona_cabonena, the visibly agitated woman questions her arrest.

The caption read:

"[A] whole police officer drinking Bahama inside the station! [A] self-proclaimed international lawyer resisting the arrest. South Africa is a movie!!!" read the colourful caption.

The 193-second clip, taken by the unknown woman inside the client service centre (CSC) or charge office, does not show her appearing on film.

However, she can be heard sounding inebriated as she captures her rant. She goes off at a lower-ranked female cop, saying:

"I'm an international lawyer! You can't do that. You don't even have a name tag, and you're arresting me! You are arresting me for what?!"

The officer, whom she refers to as a constable, can be heard retorting:

"Now you're insulting, sister. You're provoking members. Sister, what are you saying is wrong?"

The fracas continues with the woman threatening to show the officer and her station hell while the latter objects to being filmed.

"I'm an international lawyer! You cannot come and do that to me!"

The constable, who appears composed while holding a canned beverage, allegedly alcohol, responds:

"Who cares about that? Sister, you cannot come and take pictures of police officers."

Standing in the area designated for the public, the officer leans over the counter to request a docket from one of two other female officers sitting behind it.

In response, the aggressor taunts sharply to be put inside the cells.

Watch the rest of the video here .

Though the station where the events occurred was also unclear, the video garnered nearly 970,000 views within 48 hours.

Online users reacted to the scenes by making various assessments, not least why the constable would have alleged alcohol in her hand.

Online community offers observations

Briefly News looks at the colourful commentary.

@JVCK89 wrote:

"What if the officer took the drink from the girl whilst she was driving."

@nudgeitforward said:

"How does one catch a criminal with three-foot-long nails?"

@ThabangTalks added:

"I keep saying this: the majority of lawyers are drunkards."

Female Sergeant slaps assertive man

In related news, Briefly News reported that a clip previously made the social media trends list after a police officer pushed their weight around.

This was after an aggravated female sergeant slapped a man across the face at the Tsakane police station in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng's East Rand.

