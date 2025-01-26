A man's alleged failed suicide caused a frenzy during an incident in Hillbrow in Johannesburg, on Saturday, 25 January

Images of the man circulated online after he landed on the roof of a taxi after he reportedly jumped from the eighth floor

Metro police officers attended the scene, while Gauteng police had not received reports about the shocking incident

JOHANNESBURG — A frenzy broke out in Hillbrow near the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) at the scene of a failed suicide.

Images that circulated on social media showed the aftermath of a man's alleged attempt to end his life as he was seen on the caved roof of a minibus taxi.

Hillbrow man leaps onto taxi roof

He had allegedly lept from the eighth floor of a high-rise building on Pretoria Street and onto the stationary vehicle on Saturday, 25 January 2025.

A photo which captured the scenes of the incident, later posted to X by social justice commentator Yusuf Abramjee, had the caption:

"A man jumped from the [eighth] floor of a building. He fell on top of a stationary mini-bus taxi and survived."

Another online user offered further insight into the surprising incident.

"More problems: [the driver] wants his taxi as it was," part of their post, paraphrased, read.

One photo showed the unidentified man, wearing black clothing, sitting at the spot where he reportedly landed.

In another, he is seen lying on his right side, with his feet outstretched. The taxi, a red Siyaya (H90 generation Toyota HiAce), sustained extensive damage, which, in addition to a bent frame and dented roof, had misaligned windows.

A large crowd gathered and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers attended the scene. JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla was handling a Briefly News inquiry when this story was published.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police had not received reports about the incident.

