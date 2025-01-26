An unlucky Jaguar owner returned to an electrical mechanic's workshop to find his car not in the same condition

A video of the fiery disaster is making the rounds on social media after it was posted on the @VehicleTrackerz X page

The owner described leaving to get wiring after the mechanic ordered him to, only to return with the car up in flames

A Jaguar car owner found his car burnt to a crisp after allegedly being ordered to get electrical wiring. Images: Simon11uk, simonkr

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Some things are too fantastical to believe, such as taking your car to an electrical mechanic for a small fault the one moment, only to return to find it burnt to a crisp the next.

This was the case for an unlucky Jaguar owner in scenes making the rounds online after being posted to X.

Trip to electrical mechanic turns disastrous

The @VehicleTrackerz page shared a video of the disastrous eventuality after the flames were put out with a caption that read:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

"He took his Jaguar to the cheap mechanic to fix electrical wires. The mechanic sent him to the shop to buy some wires, [and] upon his arrival, found his Jaguar on fire."

Though it is unclear where the alleged incident took place, the car owner can be heard lamenting the disaster.

In the presence of armed men believed to be law enforcement officers, he details arriving at the workshop before later leaving on the mechanic's instruction.

"Here he is. He sent to go and buy wiring. When I got back here, the car was up in flames. It's completely burnt; scrap. My Jaguar has been reduced to scrap!"

Watch the video here.

He points out a second car, whose lights were damaged from being near the burning Jaguar, adding he had another parked vehicle outside.

One of the officers can be heard asking if they were all his cars.

He said I should leave to get wires, while he was sorting the connection. When I got back, [flames]. I've no choice but to take it to the scrap yard. It's beyond repair"

OA Jaguar car owner found his car burnt to a crisp after allegedly being ordered to get electrical wiring. Images: Simon11uk, simonkr

Source: Getty Images

Cop car set alight outside police station

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a burning police bakkie tainted a clear blue sky above a Bushbuckridge police station in Mpumalanga.

The fire sparked a short chase for a suspected arsonist, seen fleeing from the fiery scenes in broad daylight on Saturday, 18 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News