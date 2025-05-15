Three more suspects are expected to appear in court for the disappearance of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli

The suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga today

The couple have been missing since 18 February 2025, and police are awaiting the DNA results from the remains they found in the bushes in Limpopo

Three more suspects are expected to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga today. Their court appearance was postponed to today, 15 May 2025, to allow police time to conduct an identification process.

Three additional suspects are set to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court today for their involvement in the disappearance of Ndlovu and Mdhluli. Images: arps_media/X

What happened to the journalist?

Journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu, founder of Capital FM in Pretoria, and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli, have been missing since February 2025. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue-and-white long-sleeve shirt, and Nike sneakers.

The couple was last seen on 18 February 2025, leaving their home in Mpumalanga in a white Volkswagen Citi Golf. Ndlovu’s car, which his family noted was not fitted with a tracking device, has yet to be recovered. Two bodies, believed to be those of the missing couple, were discovered lying next to each other in Limpopo.

Three more suspects arrested

Mpumalanga police arrested three more suspects early on Tuesday morning, 13 May 2025, in KwaMhlanga, in connection with the murder of Ndlovu and his partner.

Police say the three suspects, aged between 23 and 43, were arrested in Nokaneng, KwaMhlanga, bringing the total number of arrests to eight. They are expected to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court today on charges of kidnapping, house robbery, and hijacking.

The three suspects will be taken to the crime scene, where each is expected to detail their role in the crime. This process forms part of the evidence to be presented in court before Magistrate Andre du Preez today.

Police awaited DNA results to identify remains found in Limpopo. Image: KayaNews/X

Two bodies discovered

According to the SABC, one of the suspects led investigators to a bushy area near Rust De Winter in Limpopo, where two bodies, believed to be those of the missing couple, were discovered lying next to each other. The remains were found over 70 kilometres from where the couple was last seen.

The first suspect, believed to be the last person seen with the missing couple, appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 6 May. The second, third, and fourth suspects were found in possession of various vehicle parts believed to belong to the missing journalist’s car. Among them is a mechanic known for building and repairing vehicles in the KwaMhlanga area.

What you need to know about the missing journalist

Five people were arrested in connection with the disappearance of the couple who were last seen in February 2025.

Mdhluli's sister claimed that conmen were trying their luck to cash in on the reward money on offer for information.

A taxi driver, who is known to the family, is among the suspects arrested after the couple went missing in February 2025.

