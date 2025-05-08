Suspects arrested in the disappearance of Sibusiso Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli have led police to two bodies

Five people were arrested in connection with the disappearance of the couple who were last seen in February 2025

Police will now conduct DNA testing on the remains of the bodies to determine if it is Ndlovu and his partner, Mdhluli

General Fannie Masemola confirmed that suspects led police to the remains of two bodies. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Police have been led to two bodies, believed to be those of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli.

The pair were last seen in February 2025, with a R100,000 reward since offered for information on their whereabouts.

Five people have since been arrested in connection with the disappearance, including a 17-year-old.

Suspects lead police to two bodies

According to National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, the arrested suspects have now led police to two bodies.

While it can’t be confirmed as yet, police believe it is Ndlovu and Mdhluli.

“The area where the remains were found was pointed out to police by the arrested suspects, Masemola said.

“Whether it's them, we are not sure, but pointing out led us to where we are now,” he added.

Masemola explained that the police will now follow the necessary process in terms of DNA, to confirm whether it’s the missing couple.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Source: Briefly News