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“Pure Disrespect”: SA Fumes After Alleged ANC Members Offer Eggs to Voters Registering in Limpopo
South Africa

“Pure Disrespect”: SA Fumes After Alleged ANC Members Offer Eggs to Voters Registering in Limpopo

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • A TikTok video showing alleged ANC members handing out 30 eggs per family to voter registration hopefuls in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, went viral on 24 June 2026
  • South Africans are calling the move an insult, with many drawing comparisons to the infamous one-loaf-of-bread campaign tactic
  • The incident happened during the national voter registration weekend ahead of the November 2026 Local Government Elections

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Alleged ANC members
Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @fatsos32
Source: TikTok

Alleged ANC members were filmed handing out 30 eggs per family to people registering to vote in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, on 24 June 2026. A TikTok video posted by user @fatsos captured the moment and sent Mzansi into a spin. South Africans were left fuming by what they called an outright insult.

The clip emerged just days after the national voter registration weekend of 20 and 21 June 2026. South Africans turned out across the country ahead of the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections. The IEC recorded a massive 2.9 million registration transactions over those two days alone.

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Mzansi was not having it

Reactions online were swift, sharp, and deeply unimpressed. Many South Africans recalled an earlier incident involving a loaf of bread per family being handed out during a similar campaign. One commenter wrote that the gesture was nothing but disrespect to the people it was meant to win over. Another pointed out that R600 million reportedly gets spent in a single campaign day. People questioned whether 30 eggs were really worth a five-year vote of confidence. The comparison to the bread story had many in stitches, but also deeply frustrated.

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The Bela-Bela incident sits within a broader pattern of concern around campaign conduct. The registration weekend had already drawn intense scrutiny nationally. A separate video from Mpumalanga emerged showing an IEC official allegedly holding multiple identity documents provided by an ANC member. The IEC opened a criminal case following that footage. Political parties across the board raised red flags about the integrity of the process.

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What happened in Bela-Bela, however, struck a different nerve. It was not about fraud but about dignity. South Africans are being asked to hand over their vote for a carton of eggs. For many who watched the video, that was the real scandal.

Watch the clip below:

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

Tags:
ANC - African National CongressLimpopoIEC South AfricaTikTok
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