A Bloemfontein family law attorney explained why changing a child’s surname in South Africa can be extremely difficult

South African law generally requires consent from both parents before a minor’s surname can be changed

Social media users shared experiences ranging from one year to nearly three years to complete surname changes

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Screenshots taken from the clip of the attorney detailing the process. Images: Legal Ames

Source: TikTok

A South African attorney has warned parents that changing a child’s surname can become a lengthy and difficult legal process. The advice, shared by a family law specialist from Bloemfontein, resonated with many South Africans who recounted their own experiences.

Ames, an attorney, notary and family law specialist based in Bloemfontein, recently explained why parents should carefully consider their child’s surname at birth. She said many families approach legal professionals seeking options after relationships break down or family circumstances change.

According to information published by the Department of Home Affairs, parents can apply to alter a minor’s surname through official channels. However, both parents’ consent is generally required unless a court order or specific legal circumstances apply.

The attorney explained in a TikTok video that disputes over children’s surnames often involve emotional and cultural considerations. She warned that obtaining a surname change without agreement between parents can be extremely challenging.

South African legislation provides procedures for altering a minor’s surname through the Department of Home Affairs. Applications involving disputes between parents may require intervention through the courts, where the child’s best interests remain the primary consideration.

South Africans share their experiences

Many social media users responded by sharing their personal experiences with changing children’s surnames. Several described the process as lengthy and frustrating.

One parent said it took approximately one year to complete their children’s surname changes. Another user claimed the process was straightforward in their case.

A third social media user questioned how a child’s surname could allegedly have been changed without the other parent’s knowledge. Another parent said changing their son’s surname took almost three years.

Watch the video below:

More parenting articles feature on Briefly News

Finding a healthy balance for children’s devices is important as digital technology becomes a permanent part of modern family life.

A South African content creator sparked massive debate after sharing his views on how modern parents are raising weak and spoiled children.

A life coach shared a video calling out parents who make their children feel guilty once they start working.

Source: Briefly News