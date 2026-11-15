A man travelled from Springs to buy a grey Suzuki Swift listed for R20,000 on Facebook Marketplace, only to be robbed and kidnapped upon arrival

Officers from the Loate SAPS Online Task Team returned to the scene with the victim the following day, where he identified a group of five men near a tuck shop

Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine has urged the public to meet online sellers at police stations and avoid carrying large amounts of cash

A consumer was targetted on Facebook by two suspects. Image: Olena Bartienieva

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Three young suspects are behind bars in Winterveldt, north of Pretoria, following the alleged abduction and mugging of a motorist who travelled from Springs to buy a vehicle listed on Facebook Marketplace.

Police indicated that on Thursday, 12 November 2026, the buyer answered an online advert for a grey Suzuki Swift priced at R20,000. Upon reaching the designated meetup spot in Winterveldt, a group of men allegedly ambushed, robbed, and held him against his will.

See the SAPS post on the arrests:

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Tracking down the alleged offenders

Left shaken by the traumatic experience, the victim did not immediately approach law enforcement and only lodged a complaint the next day. At roughly 14:00 on Friday, 13 November, members of the Loate SAPS Online Task Team were conducting patrols nearby when the Client Service Centre dispatched them to the report.

Officers returned with the complainant to the scene, where he spotted roughly five men gathered next to a neighbourhood tuck shop and identified them as his attackers. Police apprehended three suspects—one aged 18 and two aged 19—and charged them with kidnapping and armed robbery. Two remaining accomplices ran away and evaded capture.

Detectives are continuing to investigate whether the arrested trio played a role in other comparable crimes reported in the vicinity.

Police caution shoppers over online classifieds

Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine applauded the arresting officers for their swift work while issuing a stern advisory regarding the hazards of online marketplace deals.

In a Saturday statement, Thine urged prospective buyers to authenticate sellers and listings before finalising any arrangement, advising them to schedule meetups at secure, public venues—ideally at a police station.

He further recommended that shoppers avoid going alone, keep relatives or friends updated on their whereabouts, and refrain from carrying substantial amounts of cash. Thine noted that deals priced far below market value or requests to meet in isolated locations should immediately raise red flags.

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk seconded the caution, emphasising that purchasing vehicles or expensive items through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace carries severe personal safety risks.

Authorities have kept the names of the victim and the three accused confidential, and no court appearance date has been announced.

In September 2026, Briefly News covered the sentencing of three men convicted over an unrelated Facebook Marketplace robbery ring that targeted buyers in Winterveldt between 2021 and 2022. Law enforcement has not linked Friday's arrests to that earlier syndicate.

Man fined for pretending to work for Sanlam

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a man fined R4.1 million and barred from the financial services industry for posing as a Sanlam Private Wealth representative and soliciting investments.

The scheme promised clients returns of up to 36%, while the FSCA says the man used the firm’s details and supplied investigators with misleading information. The authority has referred the matter to police as it urges affected clients to submit claims to the curator.

Source: Briefly News