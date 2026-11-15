The Gauteng Department of Community Safety launched a full investigation into a video allegedly showing a traffic officer accepting a bribe

Preliminary findings revealed the incident in the clip is not recent, and the officer involved has been on maternity leave

The department condemned the conduct and outlined the disciplinary steps it plans to take against the officer

The Gauteng government is probing a video of a traffic officer. Image: Gauteng Department of Community Safety

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — An official probe has been launched by the Gauteng Department of Community Safety following the viral spread of a social media clip allegedly capturing a provincial traffic official accepting money from a driver.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, 15 November 2026, initial assessments reveal that the recording is old. The implicated member belongs to the Freeway Patrol Unit and has been away on maternity leave for multiple months.

Officials denounce alleged misconduct

Provincial authorities expressed appreciation to citizens who brought the video to their attention. In its communication, the department stated that it strongly rejects such behaviour because it damages public confidence, taints the reputation of policing bodies, and weakens initiatives designed to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws.

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Management verified that a comprehensive inquiry is currently active and pledged to publish the findings upon completion. The department emphasized its strict anti-corruption stance, noting that suitable disciplinary steps will follow under the Public Service Disciplinary Code.

Body-worn cameras deployed to deter bribery

To bolster transparency and combat illicit payments, the department noted that it recently equipped Gauteng Traffic Police personnel with body-worn cameras. Authorities are intensifying monitoring to guarantee that staff actively use the recording devices during shifts, cautioning that non-compliance with established operational protocols will result in consequences.

In a Sunday broadcast, eNCA characterized the clip as depicting a person resembling a minibus taxi operator seemingly passing money to the traffic official. Authorities have not yet verified the exact date, specific location, or the identity of the officer involved.

Citizens are encouraged to flag potential graft or unethical behaviour by calling the Anti-Corruption Hotline at 0800 701 071 or the Gauteng Provincial Hotline at 0800 228 827. Officials also reminded road users to refrain from offering inducements to escape fines or prosecution.

This recording is the identical clip that triggered extensive online discussion over the past few days regarding whether the interaction showed an illicit payment or simply a greeting. The incident initially gained traction on social platforms on 13 November before being reported on 14 November 2026.

View the clip on TikTok:

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Source: Briefly News