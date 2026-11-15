The UK government clarified that British nationals whose last UK passport was issued before 1994 cannot use the standard renewal service

Dual nationals holding both a South African and British passport face additional name and gender matching requirements before applying

Applicants from outside the UK, including those based in South Africa, must follow a separate overseas application process with different fees

A British passport on the left and a view of people walking in the city of London on the right. Images: newsfocus1/Getty and CHUNYIP WONG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South African dual nationals holding a British passport may need to take extra steps before they can renew their travel documents, according to updated guidance published on the UK government's official GOV.UK platform.

The clarification centres on a specific group: British nationals whose most recent UK passport was issued before 1 January 1994. Because HM Passport Office has no digital records for documents issued before that date, these applicants cannot use the standard passport renewal service. Instead, they must go through the first adult passport process, which treats the application much like a brand-new one.

Who else qualifies as a first-time applicant

The first adult passport route also applies to British nationals who have never held a UK passport at all. Those who currently hold a child passport may continue using it until it expires, even if they have already turned 18. Once an adult passport is issued, it remains valid for 10 years.

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For people applying from within the UK, there are two options. An online application costs £102, which is roughly R2,281, while a paper form costs £115.50, or approximately R2,583. Those based outside the UK, including South Africans applying from home, must use a separate overseas application process, which carries its own fee structure.

What dual nationals need to know

Regardless of where they apply, all first adult passport applicants must submit original documents to prove their British nationality. These can include birth certificates or naturalisation certificates. Applicants also need someone to confirm their identity, and in some cases they may be called in for an interview.

Dual nationals who carry both a South African and a British passport face an additional requirement. The name and gender listed in the non-British passport must match exactly what is being requested for the British passport. If there are any discrepancies, the South African passport must be updated first before the British application can proceed.

The guidance also advises applicants not to book any travel until the new passport has physically arrived.

More on South Africans and visas abroad

Briefly News recently reported on an Afrikaner technician in the Netherlands who explained how SA workers can bring their families over.

recently reported on an Afrikaner technician in the Netherlands who explained how SA workers can bring their families over. South Africans applying for UK citizenship face limits on time spent abroad under updated Home Office guidance.

New Zealand has introduced a new rule for a visa that skilled South Africans may want to apply for.

Source: Briefly News