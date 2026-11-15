Yung Miami shared the video for her song Take Me to Chanel, which previously sparked controversy over plagiarism claims against South African Grammy winner Tyla

Rather than praise, the release triggered a wave of ridicule from netizens who felt the track did not live up to the hype surrounding it

Social media users turned on Yung Miami and demanded she apologise to Tyla after hearing the song for the first time

Yung Miami was mocked following the release of her song, 'Take Me to Chanel.' Images: Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic, TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Yung Miami had a plan, but it did not go the way she likely hoped. The American rapper and television personality dropped a video for her track Take Me to Chanel, and instead of winning fans over, the release sent social media into a frenzy of mockery and sharp criticism.

The backlash is rooted in something that happened before the song even came out. In 2025, Yung Miami, formerly of the duo City Girls, had previously accused South African Grammy winner Tyla of allegedly lifting the creative concept behind Take Me to Chanel to create her hit single, Chanel. The claims sparked widespread debate online, with many defending the Water hitmaker against what they saw as an unfair accusation.

Yung Miami's Tyla claims backfire

Once the video finally dropped and people heard the finished product, the mood shifted quickly and not in Yung Miami's favour. Many who had followed the drama felt the song simply did not hold up to the weight of the accusations made against Tyla. The feeling across timelines was one of disbelief that this was what all the noise had been about.

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South African netizens were particularly unimpressed, with many suggesting Yung Miami had used Tyla's name purely to generate attention and trend online.

Social media said Yung Miami needed to apologise to Tyla for the Chanel drama. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media demands an apology for Tyla

The reactions came in fast and furious once the video circulated.

AsithandeKK reacted:

"THIS is the song you were throwing a tantrum over?"

londie_london demanded:

"Apologise to Tyla now!"

kgabo_shilabjwe said:

"So you were throwing tantrums over what? Using Tyla's name to trend. Annoying."

tylasdih added:

"You owe Tyla an apology with tears."

Tyla has not publicly addressed the video or the renewed backlash surrounding it.

Watch Yung Miami's music video below.

Old video of Tyla dancing with kids resurfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Tyla dancing with a group of friends and neighbourhood kids.

The video left fans feeling nostalgic, considering that it was years before the singer became a global pop sensation.

Source: Briefly News