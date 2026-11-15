Pearl Mbewe took to social media to address swirling reunion rumours involving her and her estranged husband, Sello Maake ka-Ncube

The confirmation came months after the pair's explosive and highly publicised breakup over abuse allegations

Pearl disabled comments on her post and told critics to keep their opinions to themselves

Pearl Mbewe confirmed that she and Sello Maake ka-Ncube are back together. Images: pearlmbewe

Source: Instagram

Pearl Mbewe has put months of speculation to rest, confirming that she and Sello Maake ka-Ncube have rekindled their romance. The announcement caught many followers off guard, given the very public and painful circumstances that surrounded their earlier separation.

The reunion chatter had been building after the two began appearing together again in social media posts, with fans piecing together clues and openly wondering whether a reconciliation was quietly underway.

Pearl Mbewe addresses the reunion

Rather than keep quiet, Pearl took to social media with a detailed, faith-centred message that touched on healing, forgiveness, and self-restoration. She framed the reunion not as a reckless decision but as a spiritual and personal journey she had been working through privately.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"When they say he is a God of restoration, they are not talking air, believe me. Take your Bible, believe in your truth, and summon your angel. Apologise to yourself first, then let the world manifest what it thinks is right. It was on this day 12 months ago that I learned how to love and believe that I deserve my life and I need not fight it. The warrior in me never learned how to put her spear down," she wrote.

Pearl also made clear that the public version of events is incomplete, teasing that she would one day share her side fully. "One day when I'm ready, I will share and correct the misinterpreted story sa Sello le Solo..." she added.

Pearl Mbewe opened up about her reunion with Sello Maake ka-Ncube after their messy public break up. Image: pearlmbewe

Source: Instagram

Their turbulent history and road back to each other

The pair's initial split was anything but quiet. They parted ways following serious allegations of abuse that rippled across social media, drawing widespread concern from followers who rallied strongly behind Pearl at the time. Many questioned whether the relationship could ever recover, which made the reunion announcement all the more striking to those who had followed the saga closely.

Even during their time apart, however, Pearl hinted that her feelings were more nuanced than simple resentment. Reflecting candidly on her marriage in 2025, she opened up about the emotional weight of their fallout, sharing that she did not hate Sello; rather, she hated the situation they had found themselves in.

The first public signs of a thaw between them emerged in mid-2026, when the pair reunited to work together on a film project. Their on-set collaboration immediately set tongues wagging online and first fueled rumours that a personal reconciliation was on the cards long before Pearl made it official.

Pearl shuts down critics

Fully aware of the backlash her announcement was likely to invite, Pearl pre-emptively disabled the comment section on her post, which was accompanied by a photo of the pair. She also delivered a firm message to anyone looking to weigh in on her choices.

"No, you can't comment! Speak with yourselves and figure out a way out in your own life before you voice your projection in other people's lives," she stated.

She closed her message with a resolute declaration of moving forward.

"Forward we go, and I wish all the best in conquering the worst decision of your life. I will say it again. It starts with apologising to yourself, then fighting for an apology from the next person. In prayer, I said to God, 'Use my story as a testimony! I promise to abide by your word!!!'"

See Pearl Mbewe's post below.

Pearl Mbewe addressed the speculation surrounding her reunion with Sello Maake ka-Ncube. Image: pearlmbewe

Source: Instagram

Sello Maake ka-Ncube plans men's event

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Sello Maake ka-Ncube's event, centred around empowering men.

Maake kaNcube said the initiative is rooted in an African understanding that real change starts from within, arriving as South Africa faces a troubling wave of gender-based violence and femicide crimes.

Source: Briefly News