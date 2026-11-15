Nungu Diamonds released a statement on 15 November 2026 clarifying it had no role in creating the Miss SA 2026 crown

The jewellery brand revealed its sponsorship deal with the Miss South Africa Organisation was not renewed for 2026 after negotiations failed

Nungu Diamonds confirmed it offered its Mowana Crown as a goodwill gesture, but the organisation chose not to use it

Nungu Diamonds distanced itself from the Miss South Africa 2026 crown. Image: TheTitanBaddie, nozipho_mashaba

Source: Twitter

The crown placed on Tiyani Makamu's head at the 2026 Miss South Africa finale has become a talking point for all the wrong reasons, and now the jewellery brand most associated with the pageant has had to step in and set the record straight.

Makamu, who hails from Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng, was crowned Miss South Africa 2026 on 14 November 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, succeeding Qhawekazi Mazaleni. But within hours of the coronation, social media users were roasting the crown, comparing it to a Burger King promotional headpiece rather than a jewel worthy of the country's top beauty title.

The mockery quickly spilled onto Nungu Diamonds' page, with many assuming the Bedfordview-based brand was responsible for the controversial headpiece.

Nungu Diamonds responds to Miss SA 2026 crown drama

On Sunday, 15 November 2026, Nungu Diamonds posted a clarifying statement on Instagram confirming it had no hand in designing, crafting, or supplying the crown used at the finale. The brand, which has worked with the Miss South Africa Organisation since 2023, said it did not renew its sponsorship agreement for 2026 after negotiations failed.

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Adding salt to the wound for pageant fans, Nungu Diamonds revealed it had extended an olive branch by offering the Mowana Crown as a goodwill gesture, but the organisation chose not to use it. The statement closed with the line: "Nungu Diamonds will make no further comment at this time."

Read the full statement below:

Mzansi reacts to Nungu Diamonds' statement

Netizens were not holding back in the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

@tshegoxo asked:

"What do you mean they could have used the Mowana crown and they opted for that Burger King thing 😭"

@eric_thatboyy reassured:

"Trust me, we knew y'all didn't send that Burger King-looking crown down there. We know how exceptional the craftsmanship of Nungu diamonds makes their crowns."

@pre0000 remarked:

"It was not even polished properly….it looked like it had fingerprints all over 😫😫😫"

@imjoyful777 said:

"That crown came straight from the scrapyard to Miss SA's head. You can tell it's not your work at all 😢"

@velenkosini_ took the moment to raise a separate but related concern, addressing the organisation directly:

"@official_misssa We humbly appeal to Mme Precious to please reconsider her decision and kindly return Steph Weil's licence. We sincerely ask for understanding and assistance in resolving this matter. Siyacela bandla, Mme Precious."

@nelisiwe1557 went even further:

"@official_misssa can you get new ownership and sponsors to take over Miss SA before you embarrass us further? Miss SA no longer participate in Miss Universe, and we are grateful because we were going to be embarrassed more. Sell the franchise asseblief nihlulekile!"

Nungu Diamonds addressed the Miss SA 2026 crown. Image: official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Miss SA explains controversial crown design

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Miss South Africa organisers broke their silence on the controversial crown worn by Tiyani Makamu, who won the 2026 pageant.

The organisation confirmed the crown is temporary and said young designers will be invited to create a permanent replacement.

Source: Briefly News