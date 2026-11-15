Four people were killed in shootings across Lavender Hill, Retreat and Hillview between Friday night and Saturday morning

Among the dead was the 39-year-old son of community leader aunty Cheryl, shot seven times as he left for work on Saturday

Ward 45 councillor Mandy Marr confirmed the overnight violence spanned Seawinds, Hillview and Overcome Heights with no arrests made

SAPS is probing four deaths in separate Lavender Hill shootings. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — Four people lost their lives in a string of shootings in and around Lavender Hill and Retreat between Friday evening and Saturday morning, with residents across Seawinds, Hillview and Overcome Heights reporting hours of relentless gunfire on the night of 13 to 14 November 2026. The shootings happened less than a week after four men were killed in Bellville.

According to Newzroom Afrika, no arrests had been made and police investigations were ongoing. Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala said Steenberg police opened a murder case after a 17-year-old was shot dead in St Ambrose Street, Lavender Hill, at approximately 18:40 on Friday, 13 November. The teenager was walking in the road when two vehicles approached and fired several shots. The motive remained under investigation.

In the early hours of Saturday, 14 November, Steenberg officers discovered two men, aged 22 and 30, in Retreat Road with fatal gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. Reports indicated the pair were shot by suspects travelling in a white Volkswagen Polo. Police opened two separate murder cases.

Community leader's son shot dead leaving for work

Later that Saturday morning, the 39-year-old son of community leader aunty Cheryl was shot as he set off for work. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, she described watching him prepare to leave before hearing a shot. She said two armed men ran after her son, and she later learnt he had been shot seven times before being found in an alley. The family had been preparing to celebrate her birthday that weekend.

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Ward 45 councillor Mandy Marr said she attended the scene of a "devastating" shooting in Hillview Avenue on Saturday morning, "where an innocent man lost his life." She described the victim as "not a gangster, but the beloved son of aunty Cheryl, one of our dedicated community leaders, who was just leaving for work." Marr described "a terrifying night of continuous shooting and multiple incidents across Seawinds, Hillview and Overcome Heights" and urged residents to submit anonymous tips to her office, noting that no one had come forward with information.

Newzroom Afrika also reported that the Steenberg Community Police Forum had warned that retaliatory violence was possible, and that authorities had deployed additional policing resources to the area.

Watch Newzroom Afrika's report on the Lavender Hill and Retreat shootings.

Earlier killings in the same area

The weekend deaths followed two further shootings in the preceding days. A 19-year-old man was killed on 12 November at the corner of St Christopher Street and St Alexander Circle in Lavender Hill, with provincial police spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana confirming a murder case was opened at Steenberg police station. Before that, a 21-year-old man was killed in Overcome Heights on 8 November, with Muizenberg officers attending and a murder case opened there too. No arrests had been made in either case.

Community leaders in the area expressed concern that the sustained violence could disrupt planned festive celebrations for children. Ward 110 councillor Shanen Rossouw said the City had not yet decided to cancel those events and was monitoring security alongside the SAPS and Law Enforcement.

5 Dead in Lavender Hill shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the deadly shooting in Lavender Hill, where five people were killed and three injured, and the Western Cape police chief’s visit to the scene.

Police offered a R100,000 reward for information leading to a conviction, while officers who responded to the attack were met with stones from members of the community.

Source: Briefly News