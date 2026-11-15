eNCA investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh passed away at the age of 34, leaving behind her husband and three-year-old daughter

Shaikh was seven months pregnant at the time of her death, with a family member confirming she died from childbirth complications

The award-winning journalist had only announced her pregnancy roughly two weeks before she died

Nabeelah Shaikh family confirmed her cause of death. Image: TVwithThinus

Source: Twitter

South Africa has lost one of its most respected investigative journalists. Nabeelah Shaikh, an eNCA reporter known for her fearless and dedicated coverage, died on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34. She is survived by her husband, Waseem Ally, and their young daughter. Tragically, her unborn child also did not survive.

The news first surfaced when the Central Islamic Trust circulated a Janazah notice on Saturday. Shaikh and her unborn baby were buried together at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg that same evening.

Family confirms Nabeelah Shaikh's cause of death

A family member confirmed on Sunday, 15 November 2026, that childbirth complications claimed both her life and that of her baby.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Shaikh had celebrated her 34th birthday on 21 October 2026 and had shared the exciting news of her pregnancy roughly two weeks before her passing. The baby would have been her second child with Ally.

eNCA paid tribute to her in an official statement, describing the loss as devastating for the entire newsroom.

"The eNCA family is devastated to share the news of the passing of our beloved and respected investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh," the broadcaster said.

The channel went on to describe her as "an award-winning, talented and dedicated reporter" who was equally known as "a wife, daughter and devoted mother to a little girl," adding, "She will be sadly missed by all who knew her."

Nabeelah Shaikh's broadcasting career

Shaikh's career in journalism spanned over a decade and took her across several prominent media organisations. She launched her professional journey in 2013 as a multimedia journalist at Independent Newspapers' Sunday Tribune, later earning a BTech in Journalism from the Durban University of Technology.

Over the years, she built her profile at Seen.tv, Hashtag Our Stories and eMedia's e.tv before making her mark at eNCA. Her reporting took her to Durban when eMedia launched its OpenNews channel on Openview, later rebranded as eNews & Sports, and she covered the 2026 local government elections.

Her investigative work earned regional recognition at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards in both 2015 and 2017.

South Africans responded with an outpouring of grief and condolences after the news spread on X.

Here are some of the reactions:

@tasneemunited wrote:

"Excellent reporter."

@Sweetpeepauline shared:

"My deepest condolences to the family. 💐🕊🙏🏽"

@CatherineM_10H said:

"What a loss to society; condolences to her family, colleagues, friends and all whose lives Nabeelah touched. May they find comfort knowing she lived a life of purpose and was intentional in being fearless. Rest soft, Nabeelah and baby."

Colleagues pay tribute to Nabeelah Shaikh

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that eNCA colleagues and other South African journalists paid tribute to Nabeelah Shaikh on X.

The publication also reported that Nabeelah, who was 34 years old, was pregnant at the time of her death and will be buried with her unborn child.

Source: Briefly News