Nomzamo Mbatha has received praise on social media for co-producing Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza , the four-part Netflix docuseries following Anele Mdoda's wedding journey

The series dominated Mzansi social media timelines all weekend, with fans binge-watching all four episodes in one sitting

Anele's candid revelations about her strained relationship with her sisters sparked major online discussion around the premiere

Nomzamo Mbatha received praise for producing ‘Stars & Vows.’ Images: buzza_james/ Instagram, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Nomzamo Mbatha is riding high on a wave of public admiration after the Netflix debut of Stars & Vows: Anele and Buzza set Mzansi timelines ablaze over the weekend. The actress and producer, best known for her role in Shaka iLembe, co-produced the four-part reality docuseries alongside Teddy Geldart through Dopezuluboi Productions and Brightfire Pictures.

The series follows broadcaster Anele Mdoda and her husband Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa as they prepare for their wedding, blending personal family moments with the richness of amaXhosa traditional customs. Viewers have been effusive in their praise, not only for the emotional storytelling but also for the cinematic, high-budget feel of the production.

Nomzamo responds to the praise

As social media filled up with compliments directed at the creative team, one X user specifically tagged Mbatha, writing: "Congratulations, @NomzamoMbatha." The star responded with characteristic humility, saying: "Thank you for watching #StarsandVows." That brief exchange was enough to reignite a fresh round of applause from followers who noted how significantly her influence as a producer has grown.

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The docuseries has clearly struck a chord. Many viewers reported sitting through all four episodes in a single session, with the series earning particular credit for its respectful portrayal of traditional wedding celebrations while still feeling like premium content.

Anele Mdoda’s Netflix wedding special ‘Stars & Vows’ has been a major talking point across social media. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Stars & Vows dominates the weekend

The premiere competed neck and neck with the Miss South Africa pageant for the top trending spot across South African social media platforms over the weekend, a testament to just how much public appetite existed for the special.

Part of that anticipation stemmed from a strict no-phones policy that was enforced at the couple's white wedding in Cape Town. Before the Netflix release, most fans had only seen a handful of official photographs from the traditional ceremony, making the docuseries feel like a long-awaited reveal.

Beyond the wedding glamour, one storyline in particular has fuelled significant online conversation: Anele's honest account of the tension in her relationship with her sisters. The candid admission resonated with viewers and spilled across social media timelines in real time as the series dropped.

See Nomzamo Mbatha's post below.

Khaya Dlanga addresses wedding photo leak

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Khaya Dlanga's humorous Instagram post referencing the infamous Anele Mdoda and Buzza wedding photo leak.

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with some stunned that he was still invited to the white wedding after the lobola leak.

Source: Briefly News