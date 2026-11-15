A 13-year-old tweet by Trevor Noah about attending New York's Pride parade has gone viral again, catching the attention of netizens

The post resurfaced amid ongoing online speculation about the comedian's sexual orientation, following comments made by Nicki Minaj earlier in 2026

Social media users are now connecting the dots between the old tweet and Minaj's industry claims, with reactions flooding timelines

Social media unearthed Trevor Noah’s Pride parade tweet. Image: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A decade-old tweet by South African comedian Trevor Noah is making the rounds again, and social media has a lot to say about it.

The post in question dates back to 30 June 2013, when Noah, then a rising comic who would later go on to host The Daily Show, shared his experience attending the annual Pride parade in New York City. The tweet seemed straightforward enough at the time, but a carefully placed phrase has since given it a second life on timelines.

The tweet that stopped the internet

"Today the gay pride parade in New York was crazy and so much fun. I'm so glad I came out," Noah wrote in the original post.

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The phrase "came out" reads as both a casual description of attending the event and a classic double entendre - and internet sleuths were quick to point out the distinction. The resurfaced post spread rapidly across X, drawing in thousands of users eager to weigh in.

The timing of the tweet's revival is not entirely random. Back in February 2026, Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj made headlines when she claimed that Noah was reluctant to publicly come out, insisting that "everyone in the industry" already knew about his boyfriend. Those comments sent social media into a frenzy at the time, and the resurfaced tweet has brought that conversation roaring back.

Peeps revisited Nicki Minaj's claims after Trevor Noah’s Pride tweet resurfaced online. Images: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Source: Getty Images

Netizens flooded timelines with reactions ranging from playful to pointed.

Layla_auviela said:

"Nicki might tell a joke, but she never tells a lie. No wonder she said everyone in the industry knows and we didn't. How did we miss this?"

mattking23_ kept it short:

"The internet never forgets."

Mramatla_ posted:

"Nicki Minaj, please tell us more!"

MhlangaLindo was even more direct:

"Trevor Noah came out in 2013."

Noah has not publicly addressed the renewed speculation or the resurfaced tweet. The comedian and former Daily Show host has consistently kept his private life out of the headlines, though that has done little to quiet the chatter online.

See Trevor Noah's resurfaced post below.

Trevor Noah "blames" apartheid

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Trevor Noah's interview with Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson.

The Born a Crime author recalled a mortifying incident involving his great-grandmother, a newspaper, and a rainstorm that left him with no choice.

Source: Briefly News