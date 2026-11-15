eNCA investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh has died at the age of 34, the channel announced on Saturday, 14 November 2026

She was pregnant and will be laid to rest with her unborn child, eNCA said. On Sunday the channel said she died after a short illness

Her eNCA investigations colleagues and other South African journalists have paid tribute to her on X

Colleagues fondly remembered Nabeelah Shaikh. Images: @KayaNews and @DadaMorero

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — eNCA colleagues and fellow South African journalists have paid tribute to investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh, who died on Saturday, 14 November 2026. She was 34.

eNCA shared the news on X on Saturday night.

"The eNCA family is devastated to share the news of the passing of our beloved and respected investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh," the channel said.

"She was pregnant at the time and will sadly be laid to rest with her unborn child."

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The channel described her as an award-winning reporter, a wife, a daughter and "a devoted mother to a little girl." Investigations editor Dasen Thathiah said her passion for journalism never wavered, even while she was in hospital.

eNCA colleagues pay tribute

Fellow eNCA investigative journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones said they had been planning ahead only days earlier.

"Just a few days ago, you were shopping online for our new laptop covers - excited about our plans for the Investigative unit. You were so optimistic; "we got off to a strong start," and that's the bar we shall maintain."

Letshwiti-Jones said they had worked together since the e.tv News era, and more recently in eNCA's investigations unit.

"Thank you for the wisdom, kindness, and generosity you consistently demonstrated. We love you. Rest Easy!"

Thathiah wrote:

"Carrying a new life and stepping into a new job, this is not how her story was supposed to end."

In a later post, with photographs of the investigations team, he added:

"I’m thankful she knew how much we valued her, not just as a reporter, but as a friend."

He also wrote that, from her hospital bed, she "insisted on editing content that didn’t even carry her byline."

Journalists pay tribute on X

Award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter said she had just returned from Shaikh's funeral.

"I just returned from Nabeelah’s funeral, and it still feels unreal. She was so kind-spirited, committed to the craft of journalism and a wonderful human being. May Allah grant her jannah. Ameen"

Radio host Ashraf Garda called her death "a huge loss to her family" and "a huge loss to the media fraternity."

Nic Andersen, news editor at Newzroom Afrika, said they had worked together at Open News. "One thing was always clear, Nabeelah just understood TV news and storytelling."

Crime correspondent Yusuf Abramjee said: "Nabeelah will be sorely missed…."

Sandile Ngidi, who said he had worked with her at the Sunday Tribune, wrote:

"Nabeelah was diligent, warm and passionate about journalism. A rising star."

Uveka Rangappa, quoting Thathiah, wrote:

"A beautiful soul, inside and out! 🦋"

Journalist Tshidi Madia dies

In a related article, Briefly News reported on veteran journalist Tshidi Madia, who died after a short illness on 27 August 2025, and the tributes paid by South African politicians and members of the public.

Madia interviewed President Cyril Ramaphosa before the 2024 elections and challenged a false claim during his White House visit with Donald Trump. Her death prompted tributes to a journalist praised for her integrity and commitment to the truth.

Source: Briefly News