A South African IEC officer went viral after sharing her disbelief at receiving only R400 after working during the elections

Several other IEC workers joined the conversation, revealing their own unexpectedly low payments after SARS deductions

Many workers questioned whether the tax deductions on short-term electoral work were fair, sparking a heated online debate

An IEC electoral officer left South Africans both laughing and sympathising. She posted a TikTok video on 14 November that captured the painful reality of payday disappointment.

IEC officers shared how much they were paid and many were not happy. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

@aseco_amagcina filmed herself in a selfie-style clip at home, with an on-screen caption reading "POV: You've been waiting for payday just to get R400" followed by crying emojis. The tone was equal parts humour and genuine frustration, and it struck a nerve across South Africa.

An IEC Electoral Commission Employment Tax Estimates infographic showed gross payments and an 18% tax estimate across various electoral positions. See a video of the TikTokker who shared how much she received below:

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Election tax estimates by SARS left some officers with less than expected. Image: SARS

Source: TikTok

IEC workers share payment frustrations

The post quickly became a space for other electoral officers to share what landed in their accounts. The numbers many revealed were far below what they had expected. Watch a video by another IEC officer @rose.tuntulwana complaining:

South Africans flooded the comments with their own experiences:

@Nonozana said:

"Aybo babes kwenzakaleni [what happened]? Mina I got R1066?"

@Mhlongo,C.T shared:

"Awuwedwa [you're not alone]. Bengiwu DPO I got R1256 instead of R3800 😭"

@Juliet wrote:

"Yooo 😭... lapho [there] I forced myself with pregnancy 😭 ohh my baby 😫 special votes amount R1060 electoral officer R1320.. I got R967.11 😫😭"

@Ma Mogale❤️🇿🇦 noted:

"2024 I worked for 24 hours + and got R700 and something after SARS deducted"

@Itumeleng Mashishi questioned:

"Imagine deducting PAYE on someone who just worked for hours."

@papawawa raised a broader concern:

"But is it fair for people who are working like full time employment to work at IEC during elections while there's a lot of unemployed youth out there? Just asking."

Other Briefly News stories on South African salaries and payslip transparency

TikTok creator @liferesetwithboni generated lively career discussion on 24 August 2025 after showcasing the payslip of a matriculant who completed an AutoCAD short course and landed a project developer role in the lighting and building renovation sector, earning a R40,000 basic salary plus R42,000 in commission for a net payout of R59,625.

Johannesburg finance creator Julian Cruz (@julsfin.za) ignited fierce debate on TikTok on 29 September 2026 after breaking down South Africa's median monthly salaries by demographic group.

Stilfontein underground hydropower driller Teboho Kholotsa stunned Facebook users on 27 May 2026 by sharing his monthly payslip, showing how a basic salary of just over R26,000 climbed once hydropower, accommodation, and holiday leave allowances were factored in.

Source: Briefly News