A Johannesburg woman had Mzansi cheering after she used Jiu-Jitsu to fight off three robbers and walked away with one of their phones. Thembisa Nxumalo seemingly responded to her sister Anele Mdoda’s Netflix revelations. Gayton McKenzie defended his department after Tatjana Smith’s decision to represent the Netherlands. SASSA confirmed the December 2026 grant payment dates. Some South Africans also learned they may qualify for Dutch citizenship through the option procedure.

1. Joburg Woman Beats Three Robbers Using Jiu-Jitsu

A Facebook user, Sherri-Lynn Wallis, did not hand over her phone when three men tried to rob her. Instead, she fought back using Jiu-Jitsu and left with one of the robbers’ phones.

Wallis shared the story on Facebook on 11 November, addressing each of her would-be attackers directly. The first lost his phone and, she suspected, a tooth. The second underestimated her and took a head shot and a kick to the shin. The third, apparently the most sensible of the group, simply ran. He had arrived at the robbery wearing flip-flops.

She credited her training and said muscle memory took over. Many South Africans were impressed.

Anele Mdoda on the left, Sherri-Lynn Wallis in the middle, and a SASSA sign board on the right. Images: zintathu/Instagram and SherriWallis01/Facebook and SASSANewsZA/Facebook

Source: UGC

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2. Thembisa Nxumalo Seemingly Calls Out Anele Mdoda

The Mdoda family drama spilled onto social media again after Anele Mdoda’s Netflix wedding special premiered. Thembisa Nxumalo seemingly called out her sister by reposting a clip to her Instagram Stories on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The video featured Ngizwe Mchunu in an eNCA interview, and the audio was hard to miss: “Oh, lies, lies, lies, and everywhere lies.” Thembisa posted it without a caption, and given the timing, fans read it as a pointed response.

In the first episode of Stars and Vows, Anele said she and her sisters are “heading towards 30 years” without speaking. Just days earlier, another sister, Zamalisa, had accused Anele of repeatedly airing the family’s private affairs.

3. Gayton McKenzie Responds to Tatjana Smith Criticism

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie faced a wave of criticism after Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith announced she would represent the Netherlands. He defended government funding for sporting federations on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, insisting they already receive millions of rand in grants.

The debate intensified after attorney and social activist Tumi Sole wrote:

“If this was soccer, none of this would be happening.”

McKenzie responded:

“Government gives all federations a grant running into millions, Government does not pay for travel of athletes; we occasionally step in, as we did with Chess & Hockey. This is the result of very bad leaders running some of the Federations.”

Many South Africans were not convinced. Several asked why the government could fund World Cup travel but not support an Olympic champion. One user, @JohannBiermann1, wrote:

“You are failing the sportsmen and women of the country.”

4. SASSA December 2026 Grant Payment Dates Announced

Grant beneficiaries can start planning their festive season budgets, as SASSA has announced the December 2026 payment dates. Payments will be made over three consecutive days.

Older persons’ grants will be paid first on Wednesday, 2 December, followed by disability grants on Thursday, 3 December. Children’s grants will close out the window on Friday, 4 December. SASSA staggers the payments to reduce queues at pay points. Beneficiaries who struggle to access their grants can visit their nearest SASSA office for help.

5. How South Africans Can Claim Dutch Citizenship

South Africans with Dutch heritage may have more options than they realise. Those born before 1 January 1985 to a Dutch mother and a non-Dutch father may qualify for Dutch citizenship through the Netherlands’ option procedure.

Under older Dutch nationality laws, citizenship was passed through the father, and the procedure was introduced to correct this. Applicants must visit a Dutch embassy or consulate-general in person to sign an option statement. Processing usually takes about 13 weeks, although the Dutch government says applications are currently taking longer than usual.

Source: Briefly News