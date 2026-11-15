President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Silicon Valley, California, leading a high-level delegation of ministers, business leaders, and academics

The visit runs from 15 to 21 November 2026 and includes meetings with major tech firms such as Google, Microsoft, and Cisco

South Africa is using the trip to position itself as a competitive AI hub on the African continent

Ramaphosa is in the US. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Silicon Valley, California, for a week-long working visit focused on artificial intelligence development and investment, as South Africa seeks to cement its standing in the global technology economy. The delegation arrived in the US days after Washington sent a major delegation for the Africa Tech Festival.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that the programme runs from 15 to 21 November 2026. At its centre is the South Africa AI Opportunity Gathering, held under the theme "Building the African AI Economy: Infrastructure, Investment, and Innovation." The event brings together South African and international stakeholders with the aim of establishing South Africa as Africa's leading AI destination.

South Africa's AI ambitions on show

Ramaphosa is accompanied by eight cabinet ministers, including those responsible for finance, international relations, science and innovation, communications, and electricity. The delegation also includes business leaders, academics, and researchers.

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According to Magwenya, the visit will allow South Africa to draw lessons from institutions at the forefront of AI development and to shape an enabling environment covering policy, regulation, and skills. The delegation is also set to present the economic reform agenda under Operation Vulindlela and attract investment into the country's digital economy. The itinerary includes engagements with venture capital investors and faculty at Stanford University, as well as visits to Google, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and Microsoft.

Data infrastructure and digital sovereignty in focus

The Presidency said discussions will cover data centre infrastructure, computing capacity, and digital sovereignty, with responsible AI governance forming a key part of the agenda. The delegation's presence in Silicon Valley signals South Africa's intent to move beyond being a consumer of global technology and to actively participate in shaping AI development on the continent.

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Ramaphosa welcomes Democrats' midterm victory

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ramaphosa’s response to the Democrats’ victory in the 2026 US midterm elections and what it could mean for South Africa’s ties with Washington.

With Congress set to pass into Democratic control, President Donald Trump faces new limits on his legislative agenda. Ramaphosa said the political shift could create an opportunity to find common ground on trade, investment and geopolitics.

Source: Briefly News