The funeral of 31-year-old EFF branch treasurer Kefentse Lebogang Madiba took place on 15 November 2026 at his Serala View home in Polokwane

Madiba was fatally stabbed in the neck on 5 November 2026 while attempting to break up a fight near a Local Government Elections counting station

A 35-year-old suspect, Tebogo Katlego Tlaka, was arrested shortly after the attack and faces a murder charge in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court

Funeral of 31-year-old EFF branch treasurer Kefentse Lebogang Madiba. Images SABCNews/X

Source: UGC

LIMPOPO — Mourners gathered at a Serala View home in Polokwane on 15 November 2026 to bid farewell to Kefentse Lebogang Madiba, a 31-year-old Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) branch treasurer from Flora Park who was killed in the early hours of a Local Government Elections vote-counting day.

Family members, fellow EFF members, and community residents attended the service, with those present describing Madiba as a person of strong character and genuine integrity.

A deadly intervention near a voting station

Madiba was stabbed in the neck at approximately 05:00 on Thursday, 5 November 2026, at a park situated across the road from the Flora Park Comprehensive School voting station. Party members present at the venue said he had stepped in to calm a dispute between two individuals.

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According to police, the altercation had appeared to settle before the suspect returned to the scene armed with a knife, which he used to attack Madiba.

A 35-year-old man, identified as Tebogo Katlego Tlaka, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Investigators also recovered a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

Suspect in court as EFF clarifies party affiliation

Tlaka has since appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on a murder charge and remains in custody. His formal bail application is scheduled for 1 December 2026.

Initial police reports suggested both men shared the same political affiliation, but the EFF has since issued an official clarification stating that Tlaka is not a party member.

EFF Limpopo provincial chairperson Lawrence Mapoulo visited the Madiba family in person to express condolences. He urged community members to remain composed and allow the police investigation to run its course without interference.

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Source: Briefly News