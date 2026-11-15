A 46-year-old police sergeant stationed at Oudtshoorn and his 40-year-old wife were found dead at their home in the early hours of Saturday, 14 November 2026

Officers responding to a shooting report discovered the couple in their kitchen with gunshot wounds, and confiscated a firearm at the scene

SAPS has opened both a murder docket and an inquest as investigators work to establish the full circumstances of the deaths

A police officer and his wife were found dead in the Western Cape. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A 46-year-old police sergeant stationed at Oudtshoorn and his 40-year-old wife were found dead at their home in Petunia Avenue, Toekomsrus, in the early hours of Saturday, 14 November 2026.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers were called to the residence at approximately 01:30 following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered the couple inside the kitchen, both having sustained gunshot wounds. Medical personnel attended the scene and declared both individuals dead. A firearm recovered at the property was subsequently confiscated by police.

SAPS opens docket and inquest

The South African Police Service has since opened a murder docket as well as an inquest docket into the deaths. Warrant Officer Christopher Spies, a police spokesperson, confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

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The couple's names have not been released. Spies indicated that police could not yet "divulge particulars of the deceased." The sergeant was attached to the Oudtshoorn police station at the time of his death.

SAPS management extended condolences to the family, and the service's Employee Health and Wellness unit has been deployed to provide support to both the family and the deceased sergeant's colleagues.

The exact sequence of events that led to the deaths remains unclear, and authorities have urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed without speculation.

View SAPS's post on X:

Manhunt launched after 32-year-old woman found in building

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the murder investigation into the death of 32-year-old Nthabiseng Moiloa, whose body was found in an abandoned building in Theunissen. Police say she had sustained approximately 14 stab wounds, and no arrests have been made.

A neighbourhood watch member searching for suspected cable thieves discovered Moiloa and alerted police. Investigators have not ruled out sexual violation as they continue to seek information about the killing.

Source: Briefly News