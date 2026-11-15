A video from a Miss South Africa press briefing revealed the full prize breakdown for the pageant's top three winners

The Miss SA winner stands to receive R1 million in cash plus a R500,000 investment fund to drive Empower Youth Africa programmes

South Africans were not happy when the clip resurfaced after the crowning, with many questioning what happened to the other prizes

A video from a Miss South Africa press briefing has resurfaced online since Tiyani Makamu's crowning. It reignited debate among South Africans about what the pageant's winners actually walk away with.

Miss SA's prizes for the winner disappoint Mzansi. Image: @tiyani_m / Instagram / @nozipho_mashaba / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on 6 November was filmed at a formal panel event featuring branded backdrops for both Miss South Africa and Empower Youth Africa. A spokesperson explained the prize structure during the briefing, breaking down what each placing would receive.

According to the briefing shared by @nozipho_mashaba, the Miss South Africa winner takes home R1 million in cash, along with a R500,000 investment fund tied to Empower Youth Africa programmes. The first princess receives R250,000 in cash and a R200,000 fund to run related programmes. The third runner-up walks away with R150,000 in cash and a R100,000 Community Leadership grant.

The prizes are structured to combine personal reward with social impact, linking the pageant directly to youth development initiatives across the continent. In a Newzroom Africa interview, Tiyani detailed the prizes, and there was no mention of a car or apartment. The top 12 also receive R25 000 each. Watch Miss SA explain the prizes below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA not happy with the prize package

When the video resurfaced after the crowning, many South Africans felt the new prize structure fell short compared to what previous winners received. Concerns ranged from missing perks like a Sandton apartment and a car to questions about taxes and sponsorship. Here is what people had to say in the comments:

@kaloslay asked:

"What about the apartment in Sandton, a car"

@Zuks said:

"I like the direction Miss SA is headed. Real impact!"

@mhlopini questioned:

"If there is no money for the crown, how will you pay the cash prize 😂"

@Faith wrote:

"Sponsorship said bye"

@nmnmnmn024 pointed out:

"1mil = 600k. I wish they paid tax on their behalf"

@Sweetpeaz said:

"What about all the other prizes they used to get, I'm so disappointed."

Other Briefly News stories about Miss South Africa 2026

Following intense online mockery over the headpiece placed on newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu on 14 November 2026, Miss SA organisers addressed the backlash in a panel-style interview shared on TikTok.

Following Dr Musa Mthombeni's appointment to the Miss South Africa 2026 judging panel on 26 October 2026, social media users unearthed old 2013 X posts showing him reacting to colourist jokes mocking dark-skinned women, sparking widespread backlash against both him and the pageant organisers.

Ahead of passing on her title, outgoing Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni shared a heartfelt Instagram post on 25 October 2026 showing herself packing up her official apartment and reflecting on her year in the role.

Source: Briefly News